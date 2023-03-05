Luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent is known for curating five-star trips around the world, but the company’s jet ventures take everything to a new level, literally and figuratively.
Abercrombie & Kent specially chartered and remodeled a Boeing 757-200ER aircraft with an entire layout in premium business style, ensuring that every passenger has a first class experience. Operated by Icelandair, the seating configuration can be optimized for the journey or use case. (For example, it can be converted back with different cabins of service to be reintegrated into Icelandair’s scheduled network to keep it flying regularly.)
As a passenger on this particular private jet, Abercrombie & Kent stresses that travelers can directly access more destinations not easily accessible via the major carriers—even from major U.S. airports—as well as bypass long customs and security lines, and come and go on a timetable based on the guests’ itinerary versus a typical airline schedule.
The cabin hosts 50 first-class, leather seats that recline a full 180 degrees into a bed more than six and a half feet long, with adjustable massage functions available as well as multiple power outlets (including USB ports) for keeping electronics charged. Free Wi-Fi is also included where service is available. Each seat’s footrest doubles as additional seating, perfect for socializing during the flight. And there is an adjustable reading light and a privacy screen for those who want to get some personal recharging time.
Bose noise-cancelling headphones and dedicated iPads are provided and loaded with entertainment options (movies, games, and a digital jukebox with hundreds of songs) as well as a live route map are provided for onboard use.
Hand-picked by A&K experts for their outstanding friendliness and attention to detail, all cabin attendants travel with guests from start to finish on their tours, with the intention of making the private jet feel more like a moving home away from home. Guests also keep the same seats on the plane throughout the tour.
Rounding out the private jet crew are an experienced executive chef and chef’s assistant, who supervise each serving so that every meal meets the highest standards of flavor and freshness. A bar stocked with premium brands (along with a curated wine list) provides the finishing touch to an elegant (and elevated) onboard experience. On select legs of a tour, guests can truly experience champagne dreams and caviar wishes, with premium champagnes (and other wines) available as well as a seat-side caviar service (including a vegan caviar made from seaweed).
This year, Abercrombie & Kent is running private jet tours to Africa (a 22-day trip starting at $134,500 per person) with stops across the continent from Marrakech to Cairo to Cape Town, as well as a 24-day trip around the world (starting at $153,900 per person) with stops in Kyoto, Japan; Kathmandu, Nepal; Petra, Jordan; and Palermo, Italy among other cities. Both trips are limited to 48 guests per tour. All tours are staffed with experienced guides, a professional photographer, and a medical physician at all times.
