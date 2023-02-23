‘Commenting for reach’ replies on LinkedIn face growing backlash: ‘Even an emoji is better’ 

When you respond to someone’s LinkedIn post by merely writing “commenting for reach,” are you really accomplishing anything?

On social media platforms, algorithms factor in the number of comments below a post—as well as other forms of engagement, such as likes and impressions—when deciding how widely to share it. Some users try to game the system and help others gain more exposure by simply writing in the comments section, “Commenting for reach” or “commenting for better reach.”

It signals a savvy awareness of how the system works. Or at least that’s what some users think. LinkedIn, like other social networks, is secretive about how its algorithm works.

On Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, users focus on professional networking and career development, posting all manner of articles related to the workplace. With recent tech industry layoffs, posts about becoming abruptly unemployed—and being in the job market—have garnered considerable attention of late.

Earlier his month, Fortune reported on LinkedIn users writing about their layoff heartbreak—and sometimes seeing their posts go viral—in a marked contrast to the shame and secrecy that often surrounded layoffs in the past. Among them was Nikita Kulkarni, who late last year lost her job in content design at Instagram, owned by Meta. She noted in her post that she would “miss her teammates dearly,” and asked users to reach out if they knew of any suitable open positions.

While many comments came across as heartfelt commiseration, and some vouched for her skills, others simply stated, “Commenting for better reach.”

It’s possible that such replies helped juice the algorithm and boost the post. But they risk sounding inauthentic, and not everyone is sold on the idea, among them LinkedIn users who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

“‘Commenting for reach’ turns us all into dribbling robots at the feet of the algorithm,” Olivia Nelson, who works in Atlanta for the education technology company Screencastify, told the Journal. She added that introducing the job seeker to someone hiring would be more helpful.

Brian Collins, head of sales at a Chicago software firm, told the Journal that leaving “even an emoji is better. It means that you sat there and you reflected on the emotion that you felt when you read the post, you looked through a large set of emojis and found the right one.”

LinkedIn isn’t the only platform with “commenting for reach” replies, but it does seem to be particularly known for them. As one Twitter user recently wrote in a reply, “Commenting for better reach. Could I be more LinkedIn-ish?”

Fortune contacted LinkedIn for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.