– Two’s company. One month after former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her plans to resign, another female world leader is following in her footsteps. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said yesterday that she plans to step down from her leadership role after eight years in the job.

The explanation Sturgeon gave in a speech is eerily similar to the kind of burnout Ardern described when she said she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job of PM. Sturgeon described the “brutality” of serving in the top leadership role, which she said left no room for a private life or even to “meet friends for a coffee or go for a walk on your own.” The pressures of the 24/7 news cycle and the political media’s focus on lawmakers’ personalities rather than policies made the job no longer sustainable for her, she said.

Funnily enough, Sturgeon used the same language as Ardern just three weeks ago but came to the opposite conclusion at that time. She said last month that she had “plenty left in the tank” for the job of first minister.

Scotland’s First Minister, and leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation Wednesday. Jane Barlow—AFP/Getty Images

So what changed? As Scotland’s leader, Sturgeon has often been cast in opposition to the U.K.’s conservative government in Westminster. She was a critical supporter of Scottish independence at the time of Scotland’s 2014 referendum on the question. More recently, she clashed with U.K. politicians who blocked a Scottish bill that would have made it easier for people to change their gender identification on government documents. Trans rights have become a flashpoint issue in the U.K.; Sturgeon called Westminster’s obstruction of the bill a “full-frontal attack on our democratically elected Scottish parliament.”

But like Ardern, the popularity of Sturgeon and the Scottish National Party she leads is falling in public opinion polls, in part because of the gender ID bill debacle. She’s been the subject of scandals, including an investigation into a loan her husband made to the SNP. (Sturgeon said her decision was not related to “short-term pressures.”) Similar to Ardern’s Labour Party in New Zealand, the SNP has no obvious successor to Sturgeon.

Sturgeon isn’t stepping off the political stage entirely; the 52-year-old plans to serve out the rest of her term as a member of parliament until her seat’s May 2026 election. But she’s certainly stepping back.

The past three years saw the emergence of female leaders on the global stage as many were credited with successful responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. We heard endless talk of how women lead more successfully, no matter how difficult the election, once in office. With Ardern and Sturgeon out of the spotlight, we can hope it won’t take another pandemic for others to emerge with the kind of star power that COVID-era leaders wielded. After all, women should be given the opportunity to lead in moments of calm—not just in crises.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

- Money moves. Lael Brainard is leaving the Fed to lead President Biden's National Economic Council. She has advocated for less aggressive interest hikes compared to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and without her tempering stance, the Fed could be more likely to tip the economy into a recession. Wall Street Journal

- Empty Republican seats. Trump-appointed FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson announced that she would resign, leaving Chair Lina Khan with one less dissenter to her ambitious antitrust objectives. Khan has eyes on a noncompete ban. New York Times

- Take the wheel. Missy Cummings, a George Mason University professor and a former safety adviser for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is urging the NHTSA to create regulations for autonomous automobile systems. In an analysis of 400 crashes involving advanced driver-assistant programs, she found that people who died or were injured were more likely to be speeding than in crashes where drivers had sole control over the vehicle. New York Times

- Pillow talk. Some cofounders who run companies with their spouses see it as an asset, in part for the appeal of a family business. But boundaries, couples therapy, and a shared goal are key to making it work. Fortune

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Johnson & Johnson has named Paula A. Johnson to its board of directors. Debora Fronczak is joining the board of Stephen Gould. Industrial real estate company Prologis appointed Beth Demba as head of capital deployment for the East region. Hagit Ynon is now CFO at WalkMe Ltd. Dee Dee Acquista was named VP of worldwide channel and alliances at Gigamon.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

- Open letter. One hundred and seventy New York Times contributors published an open letter to the publication condemning its coverage of trans issues. The letter, which has been signed by allies including Cynthia Nixon and Jia Tolentino, alleges that the publication is repeating past mistakes from the HIV/AIDS crisis by further marginalizing those most affected. BuzzFeed News

-'Confidence trick.' London economist Mariana Mazzucato argues in her new book The Big Con that big consulting companies have no place in the public sector. She thinks that firms like Bain, McKinsey, and Boston Consulting Group offer less expertise than they promise and prevent public agencies from developing in-house functions for the same roles. Financial Times

- Forbidden Stories. Women journalists are subject to disproportionate online harassment and threats of violence. Across global cultures, similar patterns emerge after women hold power to account, where their personal lives are dragged through the mud until they either quit or fade into the background. Washington Post

- On board. More Black women joined S&P 500 company boards in 2021-2022 than in any other year-long period in the last 15 years. This could be the result of company efforts to build boards that better reflect their workforces, but legislative mandates and public pressure also could have played a part. Wall Street Journal

PARTING WORDS

"Now I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the ugly and complicated parts of yourself."

–Selena Gomez, on opening up about her mental illness after growing up as a Disney star