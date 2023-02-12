Maybe, just maybe, Super Sunday is all about canines for you.

If so, you’re hardly alone. For 19 years, Animal Planet has held the Puppy Bowl, an event that raises awareness about pet adoptions and brings out a lot more “Awws” from viewer than that other game that’s taking place.

This year’s Puppy Bowl will be the biggest to date. There are 122 players representing 67 shelters from 34 states. And the pre-game and gameplay elements will span three hours, if you get a little tired of hearing about the (admittedly impressive) seasons of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

So grab some kibble and a bowl of water, sit and stay. Here are all the details you’ll need to see this Puppy Bowl 2023.

What channel is airing the 2023 Puppy Bowl?

Animal Planet will once again host the exhibition, with a pre-show airing on both that network and Discovery+. This year, though, the Puppy Bowl is a dramatically expanding its footprint.

Beyond airing on Animal Planet, the game will be shown on TBS, Discovery Channel and on HBO Max.

What time does the 2023 Puppy Bowl start?

The competition, which lasts for three hours, will begin airing at 2:00 p.m. ET. the pre-game show, however, will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the Puppy Cheer Squad, the water-bowl cam, the slo-mo cam, and the end zone pylon cameras.

Who’s the referee for the 2023 Puppy Bowl?

Dan Schachner, who has kept an eye on the game for the past 11 years, will return once more. Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will handle the play-by-play calls.

Who’s performing at halftime for Puppy Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl might have Rihanna, but the Puppy Bowl will feature the “Kitty Half Time Show”. You decide what’s right for you.

Can I watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl for free over the air?

Sadly, the Puppy Bowl is a cable exclusive, so you won’t be able to watch with an antenna. But that doesn’t mean you’re completely out of luck…

How can I stream the 2023 Puppy bowl live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Animal Planet, TBS, and Discovery are carried by multiple streaming services. If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, here are a few suggestions to try:

HBO Max

The Discovery Warner Bros. streaming service offers a seven-day free trial, followed by a monthly charge of $15.99.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling recently increased its prices. The lower-tiered “Orange” plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month increase for each.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I adopt a dog during the Puppy Bowl?

You can! Throughout the program, 11 shelters will each feature one of their puppies (and three kittens will be featured at halftime). All are up for adoption.

Among this year’s featured animals are Julius (a hearing-impaired Dalmatian), Marmalade (a sight and hearing-impaired Border Collie/ Australian Cattle Dog) and Mykonos (an American Staffordshire Terrier/ Bulldog with a cleft palate).