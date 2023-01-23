Kim Kardashian’s Harvard Business School lecture made the internet lose its mind

Kim Kardashian is always a topic of interest for the internet, from her fashion choices to her ex-husbands or her ad campaigns. So when Kim Kardashian gave a talk at Harvard Business School, it’s no surprise that some people had a lot of feelings about it.



On Saturday, Kardashian posted a picture on Twitter and Instagram about speaking at a class called “Moving Beyond Direct to Consumer.” She wrote that she addressed the class along with her business partner, Jens Grede, with whom she co-founded the multi-million dollar shapewear company, SKIMS, and called her visit to the school her “bucket list dream.”

Then came the backlash.



Some users on social media just didn’t get why the reality TV star was being called to address students at a prestigious business school.



On Instagram, one user commented: “What happened to you, Harvard.” Another account tagged Harvard Business School and wrote “what happened to your standards?????”



“Harvard business 101: getting born into wealth and becoming a celebrity through some bs tv show. What a great and interesting guest lecturer to pick!”a third user wrote.



Meanwhile on Twitter, users had similar thoughts about Kardashian being invited to address students on marketing and business.

Harvard Business School must be desperate for speakers. They are taking the low fruit for sure — cecilia marquez thompson (@ceciliasworld) January 22, 2023

But despite the critical comments, several people rushed to Kardashian’s defense, including a mix of celebrities and high-profile business people. Amongst those who were cheering her on in her Instagram post were Alicia Keys and Paris Hilton, who applauded her achievement.



Both commented with fire emojis, with Paris Hilton using her classic catchphrase: “that’s hot.”



Users on Twitter and Instagram also said she “changed the game” and described her as an “icon for our generation.” And close Elon Musk associate and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Jason Calcanis wrote that Kardashian “is more successful than 99.99% of graduates from HBS — but would have never been accepted to attend the program. Tells you everything you need to know.”



Kardashian is best known for her family reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired in 2007. Since then, she has started several businesses including her own private equity fund, Skky Partners, announced in September 2022.



Her apparel, underwear and shapewear company, SKIMS, was valued at $3.2 billion according to estimates from January 2022 after the company clocked in record sales and raised funds.



Fortune was not immediately able to get in touch with representation for Kim Kardashian.