The unrelenting series of storms and high winds that have been battering Northern California since late December aren’t showing any signs of slowing down. Forecasters are warning that the cyclone off the West Coast will bring another round of heavy rains and wind gusts to the area today.

So far, roughly 100,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, or were under evacuation orders or warnings, and at least 17 people have been killed. The latest storm will be the sixth in the ongoing “atmospheric river,” a meteorological event that is akin to a river in the sky, dumping huge amounts of rain in a certain area. California governor Gavin Newsom said the storms are expected to last through Jan. 18, with at least three more storms likely to hit.

The good news for the state is the incoming storm is expected to hit north of the areas that have been hardest hit so far.

“An enormous cyclone rotating well off the West Coast will bring the next round of heavy precipitation and gusty winds today, this time targeting northern California,” the National Weather Service warned. “Unlike the recent atmospheric river events, this upcoming event is forecast to impact areas farther north from northern California.”

The storms are expected to bring a few inches of rain to the area.

Residents in central California will welcome the brief respite. The near-constant rain has brought rain totals in the past few weeks to as much as 600% above their average amounts. Creeks and rivers are already swollen and the threat of several more storms has residents concerned.

In Los Angeles, sinkholes are swallowing cars and mudslides have been seen. Some familiar roads, like the 101, have been flooded and are not drivable. Forecasters in Sacramento have warned of waves reaching as much as 23 feet high.

Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/7dv5wfNSzG — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) January 9, 2023

To repeat–and now with a visual: There is flooding in the Union Station pedestrian tunnel. To get from one end of station to the other, you can use the B/D Line subway. The turnstiles are unlocked. https://t.co/FX7rvpppGL — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 10, 2023

Mudslide in Studio City triggers a shelter in place order along Fredonia Drive where public works crews are trying to clear the roads. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/pBi9tOV6v5 — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) January 10, 2023

Highway 101 has turned into a moving river this afternoon. Do not drive into these flood waters, putting yourself and everyone around you at risk. #TurnAroundDontDrown #CAwx #CAflood pic.twitter.com/Vtn5EkcskG — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2023

The storms hitting California are being caused by a shift in the jet stream. Normally, these would be funneled more to the Pacific Northwest, but as it has moved south, it has resulted in this flooding.