It’s been 24 years since Pizza Hut customers have had a chance to grab one of the chain’s 16-inch “Big New Yorker” pizzas, but the pie has maintained a loyal cult following. Now the company is bringing it back for a limited time.

Pizza Hut announced the return of the larger pizza Tuesday, noting that sales would begin on Feb. 1.

Part of the popularity of the pie is its size. The Big New Yorker is certainly big by Pizza Hut standards, roughly 30% larger than the chain’s current large pizza. It comes with extra cheese and seasoning meant to “mimic authentic New York pizzeria build,” a phrase that’s sure to set eyes rolling in Manhattan. Prices start at $13.99.

Pizza Hut has been on something of a culinary tour of regional pizzas lately. It recently added a Detroit-style pie to its menu and has rolled out Nashville hot wings in the not-too-distant past. Of course, its pan pizza is a nod to Chicago-style thick crusts. No word, though, on if an Ohio-style pie lies down the road.

The return of this particular pizza should appease some customers, though. While it’s been gone more than two decades, fans have been pleading for its return. A Change.org petition for its return launched six years ago has gathered nearly 3,500 signatures.

It’s likely no coincidence, by the way that the “Big” New Yorker will come out just days before the “Big Game” – Super Bowl LVII, which is scheduled for Feb. 12. Pizza Hut was a sponsor of the game last year.