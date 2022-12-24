Here’s what’s open (and closed) on Christmas Day 2022
2022 has been quite a year. With the nonstop whirlwind of responsibilities and activities, especially in the last few weeks, no one could blame you if you neglected to get a gift for someone on your list. But, let’s be honest, do so and that blame will come nonetheless.
Whether you’re frantically searching for a very, VERY last-minute gift or a key ingredient for Christmas dinner, you’re going to have to be creative this year (and perhaps willing to drive a lot further than usual).
Finding an open store is a challenge in the best of times on Christmas Day. In a world where labor shortages are approaching critical levels, it’s even harder. That’s not to say you’re completely out of luck, though. There are a few options.
Keep in mind, though, that hours may vary and even if a national chain says it’s open, that doesn’t mean your local branch will be. Also, some municipalities have laws prohibiting major stores from opening on Christmas. Before you head out, it’s always a good idea to check first.
Grocery stores open on Christmas 2022
7-Eleven
Acme
Albertson’s
Casey’s General Store
Safeway
Super King Markets
Wawa
Grocery stores closed on Christmas 2022
Aldi
BJ’s Wholesale
Costco
Food Lion
The Fresh Market
HEB
Kroger
Publix
Ralphs
Stop & Shop
Trader Joes
Wegmans
Whole Foods
Winn-Dixie
Retailers open on Christmas 2022
Amazon (You won’t get the item today, of course, but you can always make up an excuse about shipping delays. And it’s never too late for a gift card.)
Circle K
CVS
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar (Select locations)
Rite Aid
Starbucks
Walgreens
Most major movie theater chains
Retailers closed on Christmas 2022
Basically, every other store, including big chains like Walmart and Target. The upside? If you’re not seeing the person you need to get a gift for until tomorrow, many stores will open early on Dec. 26 to kick off year-end clearance sales.
