Traditionalists, brace yourself. Things are going to be a bit wonky for the rest of the year in the NFL.

With Christmas just one week away, the league is making some notable adjustments to its schedule. This week sees three games being played on Saturday. And next week, the bulk of them will be played a day earlier than usual as well, to accommodate for Christmas. (Games will be back to Sunday the following week, but watching the NFL instead of college bowl games on New Year’s Day is likely to feel a bit odd to some people as well.)

As for this week’s matchups? There are some rivalries, like the Falcons and Saints and Giants vs. Commanders, but for most fans, it’s less about grudge matches and more about your team positioning itself for a playoff berth. To date, only the Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a spot in the post-season, but that will be shaping up more clearing in the very near future.

Here’s a look at all of the matchups this week how best to catch the games as you procrastinate a bit longer on that holiday shopping.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

The Texans, Bears and Broncos are out of the playoff picture. At this point, they’re playing for draft picks. And while some others, like the Rams and Colts, seem doubtful, they still technically have a chance. Here’s this week’s lineup. (The home team is listed second.)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 18

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Dec. 12

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching most NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You can. Try one of these options:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling recently increased its prices. The lower-tiered “Orange” plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month increase for each.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Yes, but not today or tomorrow. Amazon is, for the next 11 years, the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football and no longer streams weekend games. The next matchup will see the Jacksonville Jaguars face the New York Jets on Dec. 22.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

It does. Three, in fact.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).