The ‘Great Reflection’ on the future of work is not over

The last few years have brought about an era of introspection as we collectively endured a period of profound disruption.

The “Great Reflection” has ushered in a new era of mindfulness–a time to ask what we genuinely want for the future of work and where to focus in order to achieve it. What is the office for? How does culture thrive in the hybrid model? How do we prepare our workforce to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving world?

We know that work is changing–that much is undeniable. Yet we are still in the midst of figuring out what the future looks like. This process requires intentional, timely, and deliberate action.

Leaders have this moment to set the tone and establish practices that are most beneficial for their workforce–but it’s a window that may be closing the further we get away from the height of the pandemic, as organizations once again become less inclined to experiment with policies and workers continue to seek greener pastures in new roles.

Reimagining work

The pandemic upended our notions of the traditional world of work. However, the disruption taught us how to lead with creativity, resilience, and agility–all of which can refresh our thinking on what work looks like and how we can elevate our organizations and better position them for the future.

C-suite leaders should take these learnings and identify a work strategy that considers the organization’s existing priorities while identifying innovative tactics and goals that move the organization forward.

Although the last few years have seen significant overhauls to the way many of us work, in reality, leaders have likely barely scratched the surface of new work models. The disconnect between what employers are offering and what employees want shows that there’s still a significant opportunity to reimagine work in a way that goes beyond merely where people perform their job duties: a fundamental review of whether our structures still serve the way work is currently being done.

Prioritizing talent transparency

As people rethink how they want work to fit into their lives, employers should be focused on maintaining and building a strong workplace culture that prioritizes talent by actively listening to feedback during this period of “re-imagination.”

Leaders who prioritize communication and clarity can build a foundation of trust with their employees and reap the rewards through hiring, retention, and employee engagement.

While change can be welcome, it is almost always difficult. As leaders reimagine workplace policies and processes in hybrid work, they can’t assume that workers will understand what went into each decision–making it all the more important to explain the “why” and “how” for each change. A clearly communicated and reiterated plan for remote or hybrid work strategy can help improve employer-employee relations, as well as attract and retain top talent.

Leading with purpose

Today’s leaders should be grounded by a strong sense of purpose as they guide organizations through disruption and uncertainty while aligning growth strategies with greater social responsibility. Purpose is increasingly important to employees, as it’s become clear that people want to work for companies that align with their own values.

As we reset the workplace, checks and balances must be built into business planning processes and demonstrate to employees and stakeholders how strategic decisions connect back to a stated purpose. It’s a mindset that takes deliberate effort, but one that can pay dividends when well-executed with accountability, action, and transparency.

Now is the time to be intentional when redefining work. We should seize the moment to support our workforce and improve outcomes for both our organizations and communities in the process. And while the “Great Reflection” might sound like just another challenge to navigate, it in fact presents significant opportunities for a rejuvenated approach to business and, ultimately, growth.

Stacy Janiak is the chief growth officer of Deloitte. She is currently a member of Deloitte’s U.S. executive committee and global board of directors. Stephani Long is the chief talent officer of Deloitte, a member of the U.S. executive committee, and board director of Deloitte Support Services India Private Limited.

