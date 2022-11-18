Elon Musk sent an email this morning around 9 AM asking “anyone who actually writes software” to meet him at Twitter at 2PM today, amid a wave of departures at the company following a Thursday deadline for employees to recommit.

According to a source at Twitter, preliminary data at the company indicates that between 1,000 and 1,200 Twitter employees opted not to click “yes,” by Thursday’s deadline, on a form that required employees to affirm their intention to keep working at Twitter. Employees who did not click yes, were effectively deemed to have resigned.

It’s unclear exactly how many employees remain at Twitter.

On Friday, Musk sent an email summoning remaining employees who “actually write software.”

“Before doing so, please email me a bullet point summary of what your code commits have achieved in the last ~6 months, along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code,” Musk wrote.

About 20 minutes after his first email, Musk sent a follow-up to address remote workers. He directs them to “email the request below” and he will perform “short, technical interviews” over video. Only those who cannot physically get to Twitter HQ or “have a family emergency” are excused, Musk said.

Then, several minutes after the second email, Musk sent a third email asking employees to fly to SF to be present in person if they can.

“I will be at Twitter HQ until midnight and then back again tomorrow morning,” Musk wrote.