Global YouTube phenomenon MrBeast has become the world’s most-followed YouTuber after surpassing 112 million subscribers on the video platform.

Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by his YouTube username MrBeast, unseated Swedish rival PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, as the most subscribed YouTuber ever.

Kjellberg—who has been a source of controversy over the use of racism and antisemitism in his videos—had held the record since 2013, and currently has more than 111 million followers.

According to influencer and gaming site Dexerto, MrBeast officially overtook PewDiePie on Nov. 14.

MrBeast has overtaken PewDiePie and is now the most subscribed YouTuber pic.twitter.com/YPXQ4ydWCX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 14, 2022

In 2018, MrBeast launched a massive marketing campaign encouraging YouTube users to subscribe to Kjellberg’s channel, helping PewDiePie beat out Indian music channel T-Series to become the most subscribed on YouTube. While he eventually lost the top channel spot again to T-Series, PewDiePie held onto his position as the most-subscribed YouTuber.

MrBeast’s own channel has seen staggering growth in recent years, with the 24-year-old American known for creating videos that feature daring challenges and massive cash giveaways.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS I RANDOMLY OPEN YOUTUBE TO 111,111,111 SUBSCRIBERS AT EXACTLY 11:11 ON NOVEMBER 11th??? pic.twitter.com/jcIOlLfySi — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 12, 2022

He has also become known for his charity work, having a separate YouTube channel dedicated to his philanthropic pursuits, as well as his entrepreneurial efforts, which include a food delivery business called MrBeast burgers and a snack brand called Feastables.

In September, MrBeast claimed to have broken a world record when his first physical burger store was swarmed by a reported 10,000 people.

Last month, it was reported that MrBeast was seeking a $1.5 billion valuation for his brand, adding to his already vast wealth— Forbes estimates that he earns $54 million a year from his content alone.