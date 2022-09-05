YouTube sensation MrBeast launched his first physical burger store and claims he broke a world record after thousands swarm to grand opening

A reported 10,000 eager customers lined up in the first 10 minutes after MrBeast, one of the world’s biggest YouTubers, opened the first physical restaurant in his burger chain.

MrBeast, whose name is Jimmy Donaldson, has over 104 million subscribers on YouTube, and following his enormous success online, decided to expand his popularity into the fast-food business.

His venture Beast Burger was first launched in December 2020 as a ghost restaurant — a delivery-only service with burgers cooked in the kitchens of partnered restaurants — starting with 300 locations, and then expanding to 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Europe. In July 2021, the YouTuber announced on Twitter he had already made $100 million in revenue from the business.

The chain’s first bricks-and-mortar location opened to the public on Sept. 4 at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J. Images from the event show queues filling the building, and Donaldson tweeted that within 10 minutes, 10,000 people had shown up for the opening. I literally work in my studio all day and barely ever leave, so seeing something like this is mind blowing ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IxxtZrNTrt — MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 4, 2022 MrBeast also claimed that the opening broke the world record for the most burgers sold in a day by a single restaurant. From YouTuber to Entrepreneur MrBeast, 24, is well-known online for his unusual, over-the-top and highly expensive videos, which often involve partaking in extreme challenges, setting extreme challenges for enormous cash prizes, or giving away huge sums of money and incredibly expensive gifts such as supercars and houses. His most popular video to date is a “real-life” version of Squid Game, with over 280 million views. Following the initial success of his burger chain, Donaldson has expanded his empire further with the launch of another food business. In January 2022, he launched Feastables, a chocolate bar with only five ingredients, according to its website. Prior to his food businesses, MrBeast created Beast Philanthropy, a charitable organisation that “exists to leverage the power of social media platforms and raise funds to alleviate hunger, homelessness, and unemployment,” according to the website.