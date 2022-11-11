Musk’s toughest troll fight on Twitter is with a Tesla parody account

The issue of Twitter Inc. users impersonating big brands encroached on CEO Elon Musk’s personal space on Friday, when a purported Tesla Inc. account, complete with Blue verification check mark, started posting about the car company he runs.

The account, named Tesla and bearing the handle @TesIaReal, racked up tens of thousands of likes in an eight-hour spree that touched on the carmaker’s safety, stock price and solar panels.

One of the most popular posts read: “We will be offering 10 thousand vehicles to support the Ukrainian military. Our cars are the most advanced explosive devices on the market,” while another said: “Everyone’s talking about Twitter going up in flames but our cars did that before it was cool.”

While obviously a parody account — and marked as such after Musk warned the platform would ban those not “clearly identified” as being so — it nevertheless highlights Musk’s problem with brand impostors setting up fake-but-verified accounts. On Friday he tweeted: “Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio.”

Since offering paying subscribers blue check marks, Twitter has faced a host of impersonation problems. One account claiming to be Nintendo Inc. posted an image of Super Mario holding up a middle finger, while another posing as pharma giant Eli Lilly & Co. tweeted that insulin was now free — forcing the company to issue an apology.

We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account. Our official Twitter account is @LillyPad. — Eli Lilly and Company (@LillyPad) November 10, 2022

The writing may be on the wall for rogue posters. In an email to Twitter staff Wednesday, Musk wrote: “Over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam.”

The Tesla impostor, at least, senses the end is near (the account has since been suspended). One post stated: “We ride this til it combusts like a Tesla battery.”