We’re at the midway point of the 2022-2023 NFL season and the playoff fate of some teams could be determined as early as this week.

The Lions? Panthers? Texans? They’re basically out of the running already. The real game to watch this week might be one you wouldn’t expect.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed like a shoe-in for the playoffs when the season began. And the Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl Champions. Both teams, though, are having underwhelming seasons so far, with little—to no offensive performance. The matchup could result in the loser finding it a very steep climb to make it to the post-season.

Here’s a look at all of the matchups this week how best to catch the games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

More heated rivalries have their annual face-off this week. Top among those? The Bills and Jets, two teams that have no love for each other. Here’s this week’s lineup. (The home team is listed second.)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots, 1:00 a.m. ET on CBS

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Charlotte Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching most NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

There are a number of possibilities.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling recently increased its prices. The lower-tiered “Orange” plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month increase for each.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Not on the weekends. Amazon is, for the next 11 years, the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football, but does not carry any weekend games. Next up is the Atlanta Falcons vs Charlotte Panthers on Nov. 10, a rematch of their faceoff last Sunday.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

A trio, actually.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).