The trade deadline is looming in the NFL, meaning this could be a make-or-break week for some teams, with change on the horizon.

Before that milestone, though, some of the league’s biggest rivals will face each other this week, with the 49ers squaring off against the Rams and the Falcons taking on the Panthers. The league’s best teams, meanwhile, look set to pad their lead, with the 5-1 Vikings facing the disorganized Cardinals, while the 6-0 Eagles will meet the 2-5 Steelers

The big matchup, though, takes place Sunday night, when Aaron Rodgers, last year’s MVP, leads the Packers against Josh Allen, the current odds-on favorite for this year’s MVP, and the Bills. Green Bay might have been the Number One seed this year, but it has had a weak season—and Buffalo has been dominating its opponents.

Here’s a look at all of the matchups this week how best to catch the games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

The NFL is back in London this week, so the first kickoff is an early one, especially for West coast fans. Plan accordingly. Here’s this week’s lineup. (The home team is listed second.)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Oct. 24

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching most NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Absolutely! There are several options:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Amazon is, for the next 11 years, the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football, but does not carry any weekend games. Next up is the Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans on Nov. 3.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

It does:

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).