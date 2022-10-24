‘We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.’ Kanye West documentary is cancelled after the rapper’s recent antisemetic remarks

The film and TV studio MRC said it won’t release a recently completed documentary with Ye, formerly Kanye West, the latest fallout from antisemitic remarks the rapper and businessman has made over the past few weeks.

“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” top executives of the independent production company behind such shows as House of Cards said Monday in an emailed statement.

Ye tweeted earlier this month that he wants to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” Twitter suspended his account. Although he apologized for the tweet, he’s given multiple interviews with remarks disparaging Jews. Ye didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Creative Artists Agency, Ye’s concert touring representative, dropped him in the past month. Ari Emanuel, who leads rival agency Endeavor Group, wrote in a Financial Times op-ed piece last week that brands should stop working with him.

Ye has built a business empire in addition to his music. The fashion house Balenciaga stopped working him and a business relationship with the Gap is winding down, Bloomberg has reported.

Adidas AG, which sells his high-profile Yeezy sneaker line, is reviewing its relationship.