The Elon Musk Twitter drama just got more complicated: He’s being investigated by federal authorities, the company says

Billionaire Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities related to his attempted acquisition of Twitter Inc., lawyers on behalf of the social media company wrote in a court filing in Delaware.

“Elon Musk is presently under investigation by federal authorities for his conduct in connection with the acquisition of Twitter,” attorneys for Potter Anderson Corroon LLP wrote in a filing dated Oct. 6 and unsealed Thursday.

Twitter is asking the court for access to documents that Musk has given to authorities, the lawyers wrote. “Through counsel, he has exchanged substantive correspondence with those authorities concerning their investigations,” they said. “Twitter wants those documents, because they bear upon key issues in this litigation.”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent a query earlier this year to Musk over how he initially disclosed his major stake in Twitter, according a letter dated April 4 that the SEC released in May.