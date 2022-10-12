Amazon’s certainly seeing a revenue boost from the two-day Prime Early Access Sale, but early data indicates the event isn’t quite measuring up to a more traditional Prime Day or Black Friday sale.

Data company Numerator has examined the first 30 hours of the retail event, and says that while the sale is driving early holiday purchases for some, the overall awareness of the so-called Prime Day 2.0 is lower than that of the summer sales event. Some 9% of Amazon shoppers said they weren’t aware of the sale before visiting the site, nearly double the amount who said that on Prime Day.

In terms of estimated sales by category, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that toys and video games are seeing the biggest boost among shoppers, with 24% of Prime Early Access buyers making a purchase in that category (compared to just 15% on Prime Day 2022). Virtually every other category, however, is seeing a decline in sales, with the biggest drops in consumer electronics, home and garden, and grocery items.

Average order sizes are lower than Prime Day 2022, coming in at $45.90 for the first 32 hours, compared to $52.26 for the summer event. And while two-thirds of households shopping Prime Day placed two or more separate orders, so far that’s just 47% for Prime Early Access.

Numerator, of course, is a third-party service, so it may not have the complete picture. Amazon, in a statement, has not addressed sales numbers, but did tout the top-selling categories and devices, saying parents had snapped up items like LOL Surprise OMG Remix Super Surprise, PicassoTiles, Vtech and LeapFrog toys, and Squishmallows Plushes.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will continue through the end of Wednesday.