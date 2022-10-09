If there’s any upside to Thursday’s matchup between the Broncos and the Colts, it’s that pretty much every team is likely to look good by comparison on Sunday—even the 0-4 Houston Texans.

The first game of Week Five of the NFL was sloppy, and included a face palm of a finish that was so disappointing that local sports anchors apologized to viewers for carrying it on their air.

Hopefully, things will pick up when the day’s first kickoff takes place at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Giants and Packers are over in London, meaning many churches are likely to see lower attendance this week.

Here’s a look at all of the matchups this week and how best to catch the game.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

The Eagles are the league’s only undefeated team at this point. They’ll face the 2-2 Cardinals and try to extend that streak. Here’s a look at everyone who’s playing. (The home team is listed second.)

Sunday, Oct. 9

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching most NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You can—and there are several ways to do so.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow, and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Yes, but not on Sundays. Amazon is, for the next 11 years, the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football. Next up is the Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears on Oct. 13.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

You’ve got three to choose from.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).