While any NFL fan likes an action-packed game, last week’s Thursday night contest was a terrifying one. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the field on a stretcher after he sustained a concussion on a sack. He’s out this week and there’s no “definite timeline” for his return.

It was the latest in a series of high-profile injuries that have plagued quarterbacks this season. So all eyes will be on Denver’s Russell Wilson (who was nursing a right shoulder injury earlier this week) and Indianapolis’s Matt Ryan.

Amazon’s Thursday night game kicks off week five of the NFL season. And so far, it’s looking like the site’s $1 billion bet on the NFL is paying off. The first game brought in a record number of Prime sign-ups, which should be good news for the company with a looming second Prime Day later this month.

Here’s a look at how to watch and what to expect from Thursday night games tonight and moving forward. (Note the home team is listed second.)

Which NFL teams are playing on Thursdays this season?

While neither the Colts nor Broncos are leading their divisions, it’s still early enough in the season (and there are enough wild cards already in play) that tonight’s matchup could be one that proves important in the weeks to come.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Baltimore Colts vs Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta Falcons vs Charlotte Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 24

New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Can I watch NFL Thursday night games for free on broadcast television?

Only if you’re lucky—and happen to be in the right city.

If you’re in the home town of one of the two teams that are playing on any particular Thursday, you’ll likely have an opportunity to watch, even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime account. Simulcasts will be offered on broadcast networks, letting you watch for free with a good HD antenna.

But if you’re outside of the range of those stations, streaming is your only option.

Can I stream NFL Thursday night games live online if I don’t have an Amazon Prime account?

Not for the next 11 years, with only a few exceptions. Other games offer a variety of streaming choices, but Amazon has exclusivity to virtually all Thursday night games, preventing other streaming services from carrying them. The Thanksgiving night game will be aired on NBC.

What changes will Amazon bring to the NFL games it airs?

Amazon is offering its own take this year on how NFL games are traditionally presented—and so far, Prime subscribers seem to approve.

It uses its “X-Ray” technology to overlay stats and game updates, much like it offers information on which actors are in a scene during a film or TV show. An alternate stream is also available for younger audiences, with the YouTube troop Dude Perfect replacing the standard play-by-play and color commentary team.

Who is Amazon’s broadcast team?

Amazon has hired some of the most recognizable announcers and commentators as it jumps into the NFL. Al Michaels, who has called both Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football, will lead the team. Kirk Herbstreit, who has focused mainly on college games and been a key player on ESPN’s “College GameDay” program, will be the color commentator. And All-Pro players Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez will be analysts, alongside former Los Angeles Ram Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played with nine teams during his career.

Will I be able to watch Thursday Night Football at my favorite bar or restaurant?

Yes. Before the season started, Amazon struck a deal with DirecTV that allows more than 300,000 bars and restaurants around the country to air the game

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the Thursday night games?

In a sense. The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market as well as any played in prime time.