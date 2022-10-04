Well, now we’ve seen it: the Optimus humanoid robot that Elon Musk has been talking about for the past year. On Friday, at Tesla’s “AI Day” —actually a misnomer, since the event was held in the evening California time—the billionaire introduced a working prototype of the robot, which he envisions will one day do a wide variety of helpful tasks in people’s homes.



Although Musk has spent a lot of time hyping the Optimus—saying it will help to usher in an age in which robots and A.I.-enabled software perform most of the economically useful work now done by humans—just before he unveiled the new robot he tried to tamp down expectations for what people were about to witness. After all, he told the audience, last year all Tesla had managed to show off with regards to the Optimus was a human dancer dressed like a robot. Now they at least had a working machine, he said. “Compared to that it is going to be very impressive,” he said. And then one of Musk’s assistants noted that it was the first time Tesla was trying the bipedal robot without any kind of mechanical support to ensure it did not topple over.



The robot—this version, which Tesla calls Bumble C, was built largely using motors, acutators and other parts from third-party vendors and using A.I. computer vision and navigation software adapted from Tesla’s own Autopilot advanced driver assistance software—stepped hesitantly onto the stage and waved to the audience. It even did a little dab-like dance. “The robot can actually do a lot more than what we just showed you,” Musk said. “We just didn’t want it to fall on its face.” He then showed videos of the robot performing a few tasks: carrying boxes in a warehouse and office, placing the box on a desk, picking up a watering can and watering some plants, and picking up some metal parts in a Tesla factory.



Musk then showed off a slightly slicker-looking version of the Optimus that had been built using Tesla-designed parts. “It wasn’t quite ready to walk, but it should be ready to walk in a few weeks,” he said. It dutifully was wheeled out on a kind of stand and waved. Musk said the Optimus would ultimately be made in “millions of units” and would cost “much less than a car”—less than $20,000, he said.



So how impressed should we be with the Optimus? Most roboticists were underwhelmed. On Twitter, Cynthia Yeung, a roboticist at Plus One Robotics, which builds software for logistics robots, wrote: “None of this is cutting edge. Hire some PhDs and go to some robotics conferences @Tesla.”



In the technical journal IEEE Spectrum, the publication’s senior editor and long-time robotics-watcher Evan Ackerman wrote:



“While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the humanoid robot that Musk very briefly demonstrated on stage, there’s nothing uniquely right, either. We were hoping for (if not necessarily expecting) more from Tesla. And while the robot isn’t exactly a disappointment, there’s very little to suggest that it disrupts robotics the way that SpaceX did for rockets or Tesla did for electric cars.”



Will Jackson, the founder and CEO of Engineered Arts, a company known for its humanoid robots, said he was impressed with Tesla’s A.I. and the company’s engineering abilities, but he too was underwhelmed with what Musk demonstrated. “The first two prototypes shown at the unveil are decidedly lacking,” he said in an email. “They are very similar in concept to Honda’s Asimo robots, the development of which is now abandoned.” He said that mechanically, “there’s no novelty here.” But Jackson tempered his remarks by saying that Tesla had a capable engineering team and would likely improve the robots significantly in future updates.

Beyond concern about the hardware, the demos also didn’t make it clear how good Tesla’s A.I. software for the Optimus actually is. It was particularly unclear how capable the robot really would be in a household, which is where Musk has talked about the Optimus ultimately being deployed. Did the robot need separate training for watering plants than it did for moving the heavy metal parts in Tesla’s factory, for instance? What if it had to place the box in a different office that was not configured the same way? How well could it avoid bumping into people who walked into its path? How dexterous are its hands? Can it fold clothing? Can it put away the dishes? Can it mind your children or pets? None of those questions were answered in the demos.



As for whether there’s a market for the Optimus in factories and warehouses, which is where Musk has said the Optimus will first see use, there are plenty of other non-humanoid robots that already function perfectly well in those settings. It’s not clear what a slightly wobbly bipedal robot would add in those markets.



A few experts told me they were impressed with Tesla’s ambition: a humanoid robot at less than $20,000 could be game-changing, according to Pieter Abbeel, the UC Berkeley professor who co-founded Covariant, among the world’s top companies for A.I. software to enable robots to perform a diverse array of tasks. He said that a $20k robot would give buyers a machine that could be used in a vast array of settings—almost anywhere that a human can go—at a price point that is less than the cost of a single industrial robotic arm. He said the key would be ensuring the robot was as reliable as current industrial robots, with lifespans of at least 10 years and relatively minimal maintenance requirements.



“Let’s just say I very much hope that to become true soon,” Abbeel said in an emailed response to my questions. “I would love to start doing our AI research at Berkeley (and possibly AI robotic deployments at Covariant, but speed matters a lot there, and speed wasn’t super-clear) with such a robot.” Abbeel said Tesla’s approach—which sees improving the A.I. software for the Optimus, more than any hardware innovation, as the key to bringing it to market, was the right one.



Meanwhile, Jackson, from Engineered Arts, said he was surprised that Musk seems so focused on replacing people in factories and industrial settings—as opposed to building a machine for human interaction. The “true killer app” for a humanoid robot are people’s desire to interact with it, he said.



The real impact of the Optimus may not be what the robot itself does, but its impact on the mass adoption of humanoid robots in general. This is the “Elon Musk effect.” Sure, Musk hypes the technologies he works on. But—as he has with electric vehicles, space-based businesses, the hyperloop, and even brain-computer interfaces—his interest tends to act as a magnet for others, drawing serious attention and serious money to entire product categories and business models. So while the Optimus may not be walking your dog any day soon, expect to see a lot of other humanoid robots begin to make their way to market in the coming years.

BRAINFOOD

Is it time for schools to start teaching "prompting?" The output of many of today’s most powerful A.I. systems can be refined through what are known as prompts. These are instructions about the kind of output the user is looking for. In the case of a text-to-image generator, the prompt might be something like, “a futuristic restaurant on Mars, vivid colors, photorealism”; in the case of some coding A.I. systems, it might be an instruction like “Create the polynomial function two times x squared plus four times x plus seven” or “Calculate a measure of center for Bitcoin's price over the past 10 days.” (Both of those are real examples from GitHub’s CoPilot and Salesforce’s CodeGen respectively.) In other cases, as with GPT-3, the prompt might be a sample of writing that the user wants the A.I. system to continue in the same style.

This is being referred to as “prompt engineering” and there are people trading—and even selling—guides for how best to prompt to models such as DALL-E and GPT-3. But “engineering” may be the wrong word. At least for now, there’s far more art to prompting than science.

A lot of education today is focused on techniques for doing things—how to write, how to draw and paint, how to play music, how to code, how do statistics. But what if in the future—and it seems like that future is rapidly approaching—the actual steps to execute a task become somewhat irrelevant to the person who wants to complete that task. Instead, the key to completing any task successfully will be learning how best to prompt an A.I. system, in plain natural language, to produce the desired output. Creativity and skill will be all about prompting, not about execution. Will schools need to teach prompting as a basic subject?