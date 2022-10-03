Bruce Willis denies selling the rights to his face despite appearing in deepfake Russian commercial

Bruce Willis has denied selling the rights to his face after a deepfake company claimed to have struck a deal with the actor — and used his image for their own creations.

It was reported last week by the Telegraph and the Daily Mail that the Hollywood legend had opted to let the company Deepcake employ his face for projects using a body double, or “digital twin”—which would allow him to continue to appear, artificially, in movies or adverts following his decision to step away from acting.

Willis announced he was quitting acting back in March 2020 following a diagnosis of aphasia, a neuro-cognitive disorder that makes speech and understanding language difficult, although he will still star in the upcoming movie Detective Knight: Rogue, which was filmed before his retirement.

According to Deepcake’s website, Willis said: “I liked the precision of my character. It’s a great opportunity for me to go back in time.

“The neural network was trained on content from Die Hard and Fifth Element, so my character is similar to the images of that time.”

The actor’s “digital twin” A.I. deepfake was subsequently used in a Russian advert for telecoms company Megafon in 2021.

Russian firm Deepcake used an authorized deepfake of the Bruce Willis in the commercial for telecoms company Megafon. The company uses an artificial neural network to impose Willis' image onto the face of a Russian actor pic.twitter.com/7bizoLsk2S — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2021

Willis denies his consent

Now, however, Bruce Willis has cast doubt on the claimed agreement with Deepcake.

A spokesperson for the actor has said that he had “no partnership or agreement” with Deepcake, the BBC reports.

That denial in turn led to pushback from the deepfake company.

“What [Willis] definitely did is that he gave us his consent (and a lot of materials) to make his Digital Twin,” a Deepcake representative told the BBC.

“The wording about rights is wrong… Bruce couldn’t sell anyone any rights, they are his by default.”

The company claiming to have authorization to use Bruce Willis’s face for deepfakes is a Delaware-based company founded by CEO Maria Chmir, who is based in Tblisi, Georgia according to her LinkedIn page.

Chmir was previously founder and CEO of a similar A.I. deepfake startup based in Russia, called Dowell, until November 2020.

Use of celebrity deepfakes and A.I. replacement has grown in recent months as Disney used the technology to recreate the voice of Darth Vader in the latest Star Wars spinoff after the original actor James Earl Jones retired.

Deepcake did not immediately respond to Fortune‘s request for comment.