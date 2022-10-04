Goodwill is the go-to place for secondhand shoppers who are always on the hunt for a diamond in the rough. Now the marketplace is expanding to the online world.

GoodwillFinds, a new e-commerce version of the chain, has launched, offering everything from the used clothes that make up most of the store to oddities like a crystal bowling ball with a skull. Other items in the current inventory of roughly 100,000 range from books and home decor to additional specialty and collectors’ items.

While the sales are available to anyone in the online world, proceeds will go back to the region where the item was sourced.

“Goodwill has built a legacy of strengthening communities through the power of work,” said Steve Preston, CEO of Goodwill Industries International, in a statement. “GoodwillFinds furthers that mission through a modern online shopping experience—backed by a century-old philosophy—to harness resale with purpose.”

Goodwill was formed 120 years ago and currently operates roughly 3,300 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Before the launch of GoodwillFinds, the store had no central online presence, though some stores would work with third-party vendors to sell select items on eBay or Amazon.

The launch of the portal comes as the secondhand clothing business is exploding, with sales expected to hit $77 billion by 2025. The number of first-time buyers of secondhand clothes in 2020 jumped by 33 million—and three-quarters of those shoppers planned to increase their spending in that market.