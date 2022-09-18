The NFL certainly knows how to start a season with a bang.

Last week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sidelined with a thumb injury that will require surgery. And after giving up a tremendous number of draft picks and players to add Russell Wilson to its roster, the Denver Broncos opted to sideline him and go for a 64-yard field goal. (They lost.)

And earlier this week, the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs put on a nail biter of a game to kick off Amazon’s Thursday Night coverage. So what does the rest of this week have in store? Well, great matchups, for one. The Dolphins and Ravens will face off as the AFC lead is up for grabs. And the Bears and Packers will battle for the NFC North.

Here’s a look at who’s playing whom and how to catch the game.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

It’s an unusual week, in that there are two Monday night games instead of one. Here’s who’s playing where and when. (The home team is listed second.)

Sunday, Sept. 18

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Charlotte Panthers vs. New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Baltimore Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Sept. 19

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Yes. You’ve got a variety of choices.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Not on Sunday or Monday, but Amazon Prime is now the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

There are a trio of options, actually.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).