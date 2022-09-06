Deepfakes are getting scarily good. If there were any doubt about it, this season’s “America’s Got Talent” should serve as a wakeup call. A startup called Metaphysic has managed to advance to the talent competition’s final round, which will air next week, by producing remarkable deepfakes of Simon Cowell and the other contest judges in real-time. The judges have been blown-away by seeing performers who have only the vaguest resemblance to them—a somewhat similar face and body shape—suddenly transform into their digital doppelgangers, right before their eyes.



Welcome to the world of live deepfakes. Two years ago, most deepfake software couldn’t create a convincing likeliness of someone without a lot of images of the deepfake target—which is why celebrities were often used for deepfakes, since plenty of photos of them from a variety of angles are readily available. What’s more, to get the details right—particularly around the mouth and eyes and jawline—so that the deepfake was really convincing, took a fair bit of post-production work. Finally, the A.I. models that created the deepfake couldn’t be run fast enough to produce the deepfake reliably in real-time over a broadcast video. Today, none of those things are true. Believable deepfakes can be deployed on a live video transmission.



Now, that’s not to say all live deepfakes are as good as the Cowell deepfake on “America’s Got Talent.” That’s because the creative genius behind Metaphysic is none other than Chris Ume, one of the world’s top deepfake artists (he produced those viral Tom Cruise deepfakes that broke the Internet 18 months ago.) Ume prides himself on creating deepfakes that are as flawless as possible and sweats every wrinkle and micro-gesture he is trying to replicate. But software is freely available on the internet to allow someone with almost no technical skill to produce a not-half-bad live deepfake. And the technology is rapidly improving.



In fact, it’s getting better so quickly that even those who have been monitoring the field closely have been surprised by its rapid advance. “I remember someone asking me about live deepfakes about two years ago, and I said this is going to take about five years. I was wrong,” Hany Farid, a computer scientist at the University of California at Berkeley who is one of the world’s foremost experts on digital image authentication, tells me.



Tom Graham, the Australian lawyer-turned-crypto-currency-investor who is Ume’s business partner in Metaphysic, tells me that there has been, in his view, a 20-fold increase in the quality of the deepfakes his company can create in just the past twelve months. Graham says the improvement has come both from a method Metaphysic has used in which the deepfakes are not created from a single A.I. model, but from a composite where different A.I. models handle different parts of a person’s face (for instance, one model might just work to perfect the eyebrow movements, and another the lips, etc.) But he also says that what makes live deepfakes like the ones Metaphysic is showcasing on “America’s Got Talent” possible are big advances in being able to have the A.I. systems render the deepfake images fast enough to work well over real-time video.



Graham says that part of the reason Metaphysic wanted to go on the talent show was to raise public awareness about how good deepfakes are getting and to prod people to start abandoning the old idea that “seeing is believing.”



Metaphysic is making money right now by creating deepfakes for Hollywood and the advertising industry. But it also has started a side project called Every Anyone that allows a person to upload a simple selfie and generate a realistic deepfake of themselves that is also linked to a non-fungible token (NFT). The idea, according to Graham, is that this will give people ownership over their own digital likenesses and provide them a means to control how they are used. (Because the deepfake—Graham and Ume prefer the term “hyper-real digital avatar”— is cryptographically written to an unalterable digital ledger, it will in theory provide a way for people to know they are interacting with you—or at least the authorized fake version of you—as opposed to some impostor pretending to be you.)



Graham thinks this technology will be a key to making the metaverse a reality. He also thinks this kind of metaverse, where everyone mints their own realistic deepfake of themselves, is far better than allowing giant social media companies to create avatars for us—and own all of our biometric data in the process. “Any Everyone is a vehicle to empower individuals to become real actors inside Web3 economies,” he tells me. “In Web2, we are users and consumers and products. But in Web3, we need to be partners not products.”



That all sounds great—but what about the way in which live deepfakes are likely to supercharge fraud? Already there are reports of people using live deepfakes on Zoom calls for both financial crime and political disinformation. Last month, a top executive of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance said that fraudsters had used a sophisticated deepfake “hologram” of him to scam several cryptocurrency projects. (Those claims have not been verified by independent experts.) In July, the FBI warned that people could use deepfakes in job interviews conducted over video conferencing software. A month earlier, several European mayors said they were initially fooled by a deepfake video call purporting to be with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Graham insists that Metaphysic is dedicated to ensuring its own technology is never used for such purposes. And the company has helped create a forum called Synthetic Futures for all those involved in using deepfakes for entertainment or other legitimate purposes to discuss standards to prevent abuse of the A.I. technology.



But Berkeley’s Farid says he’s worried such standards may come too late and be too weak to prevent widespread abuse. “This is like phishing scams on steroids,” he says of live deepfakes. (For now, there are some simple methods someone can use on a video call to give themselves some reasonable assurance they are not conversing with a deepfake. I talked about some of those methods last week in this story.)



Meanwhile, actors are already worried that the technology will put them out of work—or that young actors will be pressured into selling entertainment companies the rights to use their biometric data in perpetuity. Graham admits that all these issues need to be addressed and that “there is a role for regulation” as well as standard setting. “Everyone in this industry needs to work hard to build in safeguards,” he says.



Whether those safeguards will arrive in time to save us all from serious harm remains to be seen. Here’s the rest of this week’s A.I. news.

