It’s fair to say the relationship between the CHRO and CEO has changed significantly in recent years. These days, CHROs typically report directly to the chief executive, and they have substantially more influence across the organization and decision-making power. But when it comes to hot-button issues, like the return to the office, which fall directly in the HR wheelhouse, talent heads aren’t always the ones to make the final call.

This creates an awkward dance between CEOs and CHROs—particularly in regard to return-to-office strategies—often culminating in decisions that are not always in the best interest of employees. Kevin Oakes, CEO of the human capital research firm Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4CP), says it’s time to put CHROs in the driver’s seat—and actually let them drive.

“When I’ve talked to CHROs about their return-to-office policy, unfortunately too many times it’s resulted in sort of a horse trade activity where the CEO wants everybody back in the office,” he says.

Out of all C-suite functions, CHROs are the most tuned in to what workers want and must have their finger on the pulse. Yet they frequently face pushback from CEOs on return-to-office models that are based on employee sentiment.

“The CHRO is the one saying, ‘We’ve got to give people the ultimate flexibility and let them decide with their manager where they should work and when they should work,’” says Oakes.

This push and pull often leads to a compromise between the CEO and the CHRO, who speaks on behalf of employees. But Oakes cautions against this approach to creating return-to-office policies, warning that it typically leads to a hybrid model that most employees don’t want.

“They arrive at something in the middle,” he says. “And that’s why you see so many three days in the office kind of mantras, which I ultimately don’t think is going to work for most companies.”

Mandating that employees come to the office a certain number of days a week is “juvenile,” he says, and ultimately won’t work in the long run. Why? Because when workers do come into the office, they’re typically on video calls that could be performed from home or in hot desk or desk-sharing arrangements that make it challenging to focus and do real work.

“I just don’t understand how that’s fostering better productivity, innovation or collaboration in general,” Oakes says. “Our research shows that during the pandemic, when employees were forced to work remotely, all of those things increased.”

Listening to people leaders

CHROs often have the clearest understanding of how their employees work best, and they serve as a proxy for talent.

As such, CEOs must empower their people heads and give them the authority and freedom to steer talent operations and make decisions that affect workers, whose well-being and careerpaths they’re tasked with overseeing. DEI leaders also play a role; they have the ability to shed light on how return-to-office policies can spur or hinder diversity progress. Strict accommodation policies, for instance, can serve as a hindrance for new parents or workers with disabilities.

“I tell senior teams all the time, ‘The worst thing you could do is lock yourself in a conference room and decide amongst yourselves what the culture is because you’ll get it wrong,’” says Oakes. “When it comes to issues like return to office and hybrid and flexible work, I would base the decision primarily on data and employee sentiment.”

Some companies have done just that and are high-performing as a result, he adds. These companies are flexible on policy, and they’re willing to test out new strategies, pilot them and see what works, thus allowing CHROs to take on a larger role in return-to-work decisions.

“If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we’ve got to know the non-business side of the workforce much more deeply than we ever did,” Oakes says.

In late July, Yelp shuttered three of its U.S. offices and embraced a remote-first work model. The move forced leaders at the company to be more deliberate about connecting and engaging with employees. Carmen Orr, Yelp’s chief people officer, spoke with Fortune this week about how she’s building connectivity among the company’s dispersed workforce. For her, it comes down to two key things: curiosity and empathy.

“Being remote and disconnected, I do think there is [still] a possibility to create emotional proximity. But the way we need to do that is to be more deliberate, to slow down, to take the time to ask questions, to engage with people and lead with empathy. And to really understand we're literally in people's homes. So just recognizing that we're dealing with the whole person and leading from that place.”

