Where have all the workers gone? Long COVID has forced as many as 4 million people out of the workforce

Any boomer will tell you that no one wants to work these days. But the truth is more complicated, sectors with shortages are notoriously stressed and underpaid. And not everyone can even work these days.

Brookings previously estimated that long COVID accounted for 15% of the labor shortage in January, guessing that around 1.6 full-time workers were out of work due to long COVID. The reality is much graver: 2 to 4 million individuals are out of the workforce because of long COVID, estimates Brookings in response to new Census Bureau data released in June.

Patients with long COVID often suffer from extended periods of fatigue, brain fog, and muscle aches. Long COVID is like healing from the injuries falling off a bike, Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins’ Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, told Fortune.