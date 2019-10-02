Skip to Content

The Robot Revolution Will Wipe Out 200,000 U.S. Banking Jobs in the Next Decade

A picture taken on May 20, 2019 shows a robot with pakages of new 200 euro banknotes during the printing procedure at the Bankitalia, the Italian national central bank, high-security factory in Rome. - The ECB allocates production volumes to different national central banks, which then supply a specific proportion of the total annual production. The banknotes are subsequently distributed among the different national central banks. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)A picture taken on May 20, 2019 shows a robot with pakages of new 200 euro banknotes during the printing procedure at the Bankitalia, the Italian national central bank, high-security factory in Rome. - The ECB allocates production volumes to different national central banks, which then supply a specific proportion of the total annual production. The banknotes are subsequently distributed among the different national central banks. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)
A picture taken on May 20, 2019 shows a robot with packages of new 200 euro banknotes during the printing procedure at the Bankitalia, the Italian national central bank, high-security factory in Rome.VINCENZO PINTO—AFP/Getty Images

Technological efficiencies will result in the biggest reduction in headcount across the U.S. banking industry in its history, with an estimated 200,000 job cuts over the next decade, Wells Fargo & Co. said in a report.

The $150 billion annually that the country’s finance firms are spending on tech -- more than any other industry -- will lead to lower costs, with employee compensation accounting for half of all bank expenses, said Mike Mayo, a senior analyst at Wells Fargo Securities LLC. Back office, bank branch, call center and corporate employees are being cut by about a fifth to a third, with jobs related to tech, sales, advising and consulting less affected, according to the study.

“It will be a dramatic change in contact centers, and these are both internal and external,” Michael Tang, a Deloitte partner who leads the consulting firm’s global financial-services innovation practice, said in an interview in the Wells Fargo report. “We’re already seeing signs of it with chatbots, and some people don’t even know that they’re chatting with an A.I. engine because they’re just answering questions.”

Wells Fargo’s Mayo joins bank executives, consulting firms and others in predicting huge cuts to the banking workforce amid the push toward automation. McKinsey & Co. said in May that it expects the headcount for front-office workers -- the bankers and traders historically seen as among finance firms’ most valuable assets -- to drop by almost a third with the rise of robots.

Front-office headcount for investment banking and trading fell for a fifth year in 2018, according to Coalition Development Ltd. data. R. Martin Chavez, an architect of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s effort to transform itself with tech, said last month that all traders will soon need coding skills to succeed on Wall Street.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—The cheapest mobile plans for your iPhone 11
How Russian PR firms plant stories for companies in U.K. news outlets, social media
—From premium speakers to privacy, Amazon has a plan to make Alexa sound even better
—Meet the women leading Netflix into the streaming wars
Why Apple is offering cheaper streaming and iPhones
Catch up with Data Sheet, Fortune's daily digest on the business of tech.

Most Popular Posts

FOR.10.19.COVER NETFLIX
FOR.09.19_COVER

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
Choose Your Region:

© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights).
Fortune may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html.
S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. | EU Data Subject Requests