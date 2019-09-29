Skip to Content

A Shift in Strategy: Why Apple Is Offering Cheaper Streaming and iPhones

Apple&#039;s iPhone 11Apple&#039;s iPhone 11
Apple's iPhone 11Courtesy of Apple

For analysts, the big story coming out of September’s Apple event wasn’t the upgrades to the iPhone and Apple Watch. It was the big shift in Apple strategy: a shift from seeking to squeeze every last dollar out of its customers to one that seems to recognize that people are holding on to their devices  longer and have more buying choices. The new entry-level iPhone 11 will cost $700, a $50 dis­count on last year’s comparable iPhone XR; Apple TV+, the company’s new video-streaming service, will cost $5 a month—less than half of Netflix’s standard plan; and the two-year-old Apple Watch Series 3 can now be picked up for just $199. The cuts, Barclays analyst Tim Long suggests, show that Apple’s offerings are no longer price inelastic. That “really kicked in for iPhones this year.”

A version of this article appears in the October 2019 issue of Fortune with the headline "Apple Slices."

Most Popular Posts

FOR.10.19.COVER NETFLIX
FOR.09.19_COVER

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
Choose Your Region:

© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights).
Fortune may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html.
S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. | EU Data Subject Requests