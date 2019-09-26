Who Is the Whistleblower? Here’s What We Know So Far

The House Intelligence Committee released the declassified whistleblower complaint ahead of Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s hearing before the Committee Thursday.

But we still don't know one thing: Who is the whistleblower?

With the complaint out and Maguire’s testimony ongoing, a few details about the whistleblower’s identity have been revealed.

Here’s what we know so far.

Neither Maguire nor lawmakers know who the whistleblower is, meaning that while some have referred to the whistleblower as ‘he,’ we do not have confirmation that the individual is a male.

We do know, however, that the whistleblower is somehow part of the intelligence community. We do not know his or her precise role or where exactly in the government he or she works. The individual is being represented by attorney Andrew Bakaj and co-counsel Mark Zaid.

Citing unnamed sources, the New York Times reported Thursday afternoon that the whistleblower was a CIA officer who had been detailed to work at the White House.

According to the whistleblower’s complaint, the individual was not directly privy to the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky. Rather, the whistleblower “received information from multiple U.S. Government officials” regarding Trump’s purported abuse of power to request interference in the 2020 election.

In the complaint, the whistleblower notes that “more than half a dozen” officials relayed information related to this issue to him or her, and while he or she was not “a direct witness” to “most of the events,” the individual found the accounts to be “credible.”

The whistleblower details several months of alleged misconduct by the president in the complaint, and notes that he or she was not the only one concerned. “The White House officials who told me this information were deeply disturbed by what had transpired in the phone call,” the complaint states.

The whistleblower has tentatively agreed to testify, though a hearing has not yet been scheduled.

