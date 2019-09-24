Trump’s Impeachment Odds Soar to 42%, Online Betting Shows

Donald Trump’s latest controversy has sent his impeachment odds soaring among bettors in the online prediction markets.

Embroiled by allegations he urged Ukraine’s leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in return for military aid, the price of a “yes” share in Trump being impeached by year-end shot up to 42 cents on PredictIt Tuesday, doubling from Sunday’s close. The Washington Post reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce a formal impeachment inquiry.

The current price equates to a 42% chance the House will vote to level charges, the first step in removing Trump from office.

The previous high in the past three months was 20 cents on June 26. That was the night of the first Democratic presidential debate, which saw former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke call for impeachment proceedings to begin.

PredictIt is similar to a stock market. Shares are bought and sold at prices up to $1. If impeachment happens by year-end, a person holding one “yes” share would receive a dollar. But if it doesn’t, she’d lose her money.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Sanders vs. Warren: How their wealth tax plans differ

—Sustainability is bipartisan—until it comes to oil, survey finds

—Oprah has advice for the 2020 presidential candidates

—Higher U.S.-International postal rates loom before Christmas

—Can Andrew Yang win in 2020? Inside his unorthodox campaign

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.