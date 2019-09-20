General Motors, which has enough current problems with the ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers, is recalling another 107,000 SUVs for a crash risk.

The action is an add-on to the recall of the Chevrolet Trax SUV over a possible suspension welding flaw. The weld could break, causing steering problems. The automaker, in April, recalled the 2017 through 2019 models of the Trax. This expansion brings 2015-2018 vehicles in as well.

Dealers will inspect and replace the at-risk areas free of charge.

Welding problems that result in crashes have been a recurring recall issue over the past year. Last fall, Fiat Chrysler recalled 18,000 2018-2019 Jeep Wranglers for a similar problem. And in June, Ford recalled 1.2 million Ford Explorer SUVs (model years 2011-2017) for a welding issue.

For GM, the recall comes just over a week after the automaker recalled nearly 3.5 million pickups for brake problems that have caused over 100 accidents already.

It has been a busy year for automaker recalls. Ford, in particular, has had a number of major recalls this year. In January, it recalled 953,000 vehicles as part of the ongoing Takata airbag recall. The following month, it issued three rapid fire recalls on over 1.8 million cars and pickups, including 1.5 million F-150s.

May saw a quarter-million Ford Fusions being recalled over discovering a flaw that could lead to the cars rolling away. And in July, it recalled 58,000 vehicles after discovering an issue with the powertrain control module software that could result in a deformed fuel tank.

