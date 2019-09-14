Apple spent most of the summer preparing for this week: the unveiling of the new iPhone 11, the new Apple Watch Series 5, and a new iPad.

It was clear, however, from the ample talk on Tuesday about the planned Apple Arcade game streaming service and Apple TV Plus video streaming service, that services will continue to play an increasingly important role in the company's future.

Needless to say, it was a big week for Apple. Here's a rundown of all of the biggest headlines:

Bring on the iPhone 11

Apple unveiled three new iPhone 11 models this week. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max all come with the A13 Bionic chip, a new processor that promises better performance for sophisticated apps than the previous option. The devices also come with improved cameras and longer battery lives. But except for a large camera bump on the back, they look nearly identical to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max Apple released last year. Pre-orders have started for the devices, which will be available on September 20. The iPhone 11 starts at $699 and the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, and iPhone 11 Pro Max goes for $1,099.

Should you use Apple's iPhone upgrade program?

Just in time for the iPhone 11 unveiling, I analyzed Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program to see whether it's worth it for consumers. Apple's program lets users spread the cost of a new iPhone over 24 months, but after 12 payments are made, they can upgrade to the latest iPhone. It has its pros and cons, which you can read all about here.

A new Apple Watch Series 5

Apple this week unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 5, which has a nearly identical design as its predecessor except for the option of a ceramic construction. The big new feature this year is an always-on watchface so that users can glance at their watches at any time to see their notifications. Apple Watch Series 5, which will be available September 20, costs $400 for a non-cellular model and $500 for one that can connect to mobile networks.

The iPad grows

Apple has a new iPad for people who want to save a few bucks but still use a tablet. Known as the seventh-generation iPad, it has a 10.2-inch Retina display, up from the 9.7-inch screen in the sixth-generation model. For the first time, the budget iPad also uses Apple's Smart Connector for plugging in accessories including a physical keyboard. Apple will ship the new iPad starting on September 30, starting at $329 (or $200 for education customers).

Apple Arcade gets ready for gaming

Apple Arcade is now available. The game-streaming service provides access to 100 exclusive games for $4.99 per month. The games will stream on all Apple hardware, including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Over time, Apple plans to add more exclusive games.

A surprisingly affordable Apple TV Plus

Apple finally provided more details about its upcoming original video-streaming service, Apple TV Plus. Most importantly, the service will be available on November 1 for $4.99 per month—substantially cheaper than the $12.99 Netflix charges or the $6.99 Disney plans for its upcoming Disney Plus. On Tuesday, Apple also premiered the first trailer for one of its original series See, staring Jason Momoa. The plot is based on a future world in which humans can't see, until children are born with sight.

Apple's soaring market value

Apple investors were clearly pleased with the company's announcements this week. Shares in the company continued their recent rally are now up nearly 17% in the past month to $219. Apple briefly surpassed the $1 trillion market cap threshold with the recent gains.

Apple's Tariff Fears Appear to Wane

Apple's decision to price the iPhone 11 at $699—$50 cheaper than the iPhone XR it's succeeding—was a big surprise to analysts this week. And in interviews with Fortune, many of those analysts suggested Apple's decision shows a lack of concern about the pending tariff on smartphones manufactured in China, including the iPhone, that starts on December 15. Instead, those analysts believe Apple's cheaper price reflects a desire to attract consumers rather than a fear of Trump tariffs.

One More Thing...

Looking for even more on all of the news Apple announced this week? We have a list of every major announcement Apple made at its event. Click here to check it out.

