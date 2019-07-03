White House Social Media Summit: Critics of Facebook, Google, Twitter Invited to Sound Off

President Donald Trump is hosting conservative social media personalities at a White House summit on July 11 to air their grievances about Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

What's unclear is whether big tech will have any representatives in the room. The summit will focus on "opportunities and challenges of today's online environment," according to the White House.

When asked whether they were planning to attend the summit, or if they had even received an invitation, a representative from Twitter told Fortune: "We don't have anything to share."

A Facebook representative declined to comment. Google did not respond to a request for comment.

The guest list includes a who’s who of conservative groups. PragerU, an online video platform where conservative personalities, including Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro host shows, told Fortune they'll be attending the summit.

PragerU has previously complained that YouTube has restricted or removed ads from some of its videos, which allow creators to make money. Some of the previous restricted videos included topics such as "Men and the Power of the Visual" and "Why Don't Feminists Fight for Muslim Women?" according to the company.

Last year, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit PragerU filed against Google, alleging censorship. The organization is appealing one lawsuit in the Ninth Circuit Court and a second is filed in California State Court.