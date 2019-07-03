Fire up the barbecue and find a good spot to watch the fireworks.

Memorial Day might be the unofficial start to summer, but the Fourth of July is the holiday that most epitomizes it. It's not just Independence Day, it's a chance to lounge in or around a pool and enjoy the warm weather with friends and family. But if you've got business to conduct or food and drink to restock, it's not a day without hurdles.

While many retailers are open, many running big summer sales, not all of them are. Some have reduced hours. And many essential services are closed for the day.

Trying to figure out what you can and can't do today? We've got answers for you:

Is mail delivered on July 4th?

Don't expect any mail or packages on Independence Day. The U.S. Postal Service does not operate on July 4th. UPS and FedEx generally suspend deliveries that day, as well.

Some FedEx Office Print & Ship Centers will be open, but be sure to call before you head to your nearest location.

Are banks open or closed on July 4th?

July 4th is a federal holiday, meaning all major banks (and pretty much all minor ones) will be closed. You can, however, still use ATM machines to get cash or put money into your account.

Is the stock market open or closed on July 4th?

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets are all closed. They'll reopen on Friday.

Which department stores are closed on July 4th?

Most retailers see July 4th as a chance to run a seasonal sale (it's a great time to buy furniture, in fact). Some, though, like to give their employees a chance to relax with the rest of us. Costco is closed on the holiday. And many locally owned small businesses choose to take the day off as well.

Which department stores are open on July 4th? Are they offering sales and deals?

Bass Pro Shops: Open on July 4th (Star Spangled Summer Sale)

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open on July 4th

Belk: Open on July 4th (Sales and coupons for July 4th)

Best Buy: Open on July 4th (Deals in several departments for 4th of July Sale)

Cabela's: Open on July 4th (Star Spangled Summer Sale)

CVS: Open on July 4th, but pharmacy hours may vary.

Dillard's: Open July 4th

Home Depot: Open on July 4th (Red, White and Blue Savings)

Ikea: Open on July 4th, but some stores will close early.

J.C. Penney: Open July 4th (in-store and online deals for 4th of July Sale)

Kmart: Open on July 4th (The Great American Tent Sale)

Kohl's: Most stores are open for July 4th

Lowe's: Open on July 4th (Fourth of July deals)

Macy's: Open on July 4th (Offers)

Michael's: Open on July 4th

Old Navy: Open on July 4th and has a large selection of patriotic gear on sale

Rite Aid: Open on July 4th (Offering online deals)

Sam's Club: Open on July 4th (Deals for its July 4th Event)

Target: Open on July 4th (Up to 30% off home and patio items)

T.J. Maxx: Open on July 4th

Walgreens: Open on July 4th, but some pharmacies may have reduced hours.

Walmart: Open on July 4th (Deals from its July 4th Savings Center)

Which grocery stores are open on July 4th?

July 4th is one of the most popular days for cookouts, get togethers and, well, day drinking. If you run out of hot dog buns or ketchup or beer, you shouldn't have too much trouble getting more. It's worth noting, however, that even if a store is listed below as open, it's smart to check with them to ensure they don't have reduced hours.

Aldi: Open on July 4th, but with limited hours

Bi-Lo: Open on July 4th

Food Lion: Open on July 4th

Harris Teeter: Open on July 4th

Hy-Vee: Open on July 4th (check hours)

Ingles: Open on July 4th

Kroger: Open on July 4th

Publix: Open on July 4th

Safeway: Open on July 4th

ShopRite: Open on July 4th

Stop and Shop: Open on July 4th

Trader Joe's: Open on July 4th

Wegmans: Open on July 4th

Whole Foods: Open on July 4th

Winn-Dixie: Open on July 4th

