Enjoying the 4th of July Is Good for Your Health: Brainstorm Health
Folks, it's the summer, it's about to be America's birthday—and we're going to take a break here at Brainstorm Health Daily.
We'll be back in action next Monday, July 8th, with all the latest health news from the digital, policy, and business sides of the sector.
In the meantime, I hope you'll all log off and enjoy your long weekend. There is ample evidence that taking a break and treating yourself (responsibly!) is a great way to reset and get prepped for whatever challenges may come.
Have a wonderful long weekend. Back with you next Monday.
Read on for the day's news.
|Sy Mukherjee
|@the_sy_guy
|sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com
INDICATIONS
Karyopharm stock rockets up 36% in a surprise. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved Karyopharm Therapeutics’ cancer treatment Xpovio despite multiple concerns over the treatment’s safety and toxicity profile. The approval helped Karypharm shares shoot up some 36% in Wednesday trading.
THE BIG PICTURE
Please, stay safe. I know I just advocated for chilling out, etc this weekend. But I’ll bookend it by reminding readers that the 4th of July is the deadliest holiday in America. Have fun – but responsibly! And if you need a reminder why: “40 percent of all highway deaths between 2007 and 2011 were caused by drunk driving over the Fourth of July weekend,” according to Esurance and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. “There are nearly 200 traffic deaths over the four-ish days of the holiday across the country.” (Fortune)
REQUIRED READING
Here’s How to Get More Women in Leadership, by Tamara El-Waylly and Ellen McGirt
Pride After Pride: How Corporate Allies Support the LGBTQ Community After the Party Ends, by Natallie Rocha
Facebook Cracks Down on Miracle Cures and Scummy Diet Pills, by Danielle Abril
Stock Buyback Drop May Mean More Market Volatility, by Erik Sherman
Find past coverage. Sign up for other Fortune newsletters.