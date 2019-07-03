Skip to Content

Enjoying the 4th of July Is Good for Your Health: Brainstorm Health

Independence Day celebration fireworks explode in the air above the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument along the National Mall in Washington, USA on July 4, 2017.

Folks, it's the summer, it's about to be America's birthday—and we're going to take a break here at Brainstorm Health Daily.

We'll be back in action next Monday, July 8th, with all the latest health news from the digital, policy, and business sides of the sector.

In the meantime, I hope you'll all log off and enjoy your long weekend. There is ample evidence that taking a break and treating yourself (responsibly!) is a great way to reset and get prepped for whatever challenges may come.

Have a wonderful long weekend. Back with you next Monday.

Read on for the day's news.

Sy Mukherjee
@the_sy_guy
sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com

INDICATIONS

Karyopharm stock rockets up 36% in a surprise. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved Karyopharm Therapeutics’ cancer treatment Xpovio despite multiple concerns over the treatment’s safety and toxicity profile. The approval helped Karypharm shares shoot up some 36% in Wednesday trading. 

THE BIG PICTURE

Please, stay safe. I know I just advocated for chilling out, etc this weekend. But I’ll bookend it by reminding readers that the 4th of July is the deadliest holiday in America. Have fun – but responsibly! And if you need a reminder why: “40 percent of all highway deaths between 2007 and 2011 were caused by drunk driving over the Fourth of July weekend,” according to Esurance and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. “There are nearly 200 traffic deaths over the four-ish days of the holiday across the country.” (Fortune)

