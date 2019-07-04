Trump’s 4th of July Event Is Diverting Millions from the National Park Service

President Donald Trump is finally getting the military parade of his dreams—but it’s going to cost us.



The Independence Day celebration is scheduled for Thursday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and will include tanks and a military flyover, as well as an elaborate fireworks display. But to pay for these unconventional additions to the celebration, the National Park Service is reportedly diverting close to $2.5 million in entrance and recreation fees that would otherwise be used to improve the parks system across the U.S.



The transfer of Park Service funds was first reported by The Washington Post, which noted that these fees are “just a fraction of the extra costs the government faces as a result of the event.” Typical celebrations for the Fourth of July total $2 million.



It is unclear how much of the burden will fall on taxpayers to cover the costs. For his part, Trump argued on Twitter that it was an insignificant figure.



“The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth,” he wrote. “We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice!”

