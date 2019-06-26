The House Oversight Committee has voted to issue a subpoena to force White House counselor Kellyanne Conway to appear before the panel as it looks into allegations that she repeatedly violated a federal law that limits political activity by government workers.

Conway did not show up at a hearing Wednesday, after the White House said Monday it would not allow her to appear. The Democratic-led panel voted 25-16 to issue a subpoena.

Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the panel’s chairman, said Conway’s actions were a clear-cut violation of the law and President Donald Trump should fire her.

Federal law prohibits executive branch employees from using their official authority or influence to affect the result of an election.

Republicans accuse Democrats of trying to curb Conway’s free speech.

