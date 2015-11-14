Illustration by Martin Laksman

The 2016 Fortune Crystal Ball Contributors: Scott Cendrowski, Scott DeCarlo, Erika Fry, Stephen Gandel, Ben Geier, Erin Griffith, Robert Hackett, Matt Heimer, Tom Huddleston, Jr., Beth Kowitt, Alan Murray, Tory Newmyer, Leena Rao, Daniel Roberts, Benjamin Snyder, Aaron Task, Anne VanderMey, Phil Wahba, Jen Wieczner, and Valentina Zarya Fortune’s predictions about the events, people and ideas that will matter in 2016, in business, politics, technology and more. Presidential election years bring out the Nostradamus in all of us. But beyond the White House horse race, there will be plenty of other big changes to anticipate in 2016 in business, culture, and the economy. To predict just what they’ll be, the staff of Fortune has parsed the data and polled the experts; here, with humility, we’ve assembled our own educated guesses about the year ahead. Our forecast: Look for Apple AAPL and Serena Williams to keep soaring while Pfizer PFE and GE GE get smaller. As tech euphoria collides with reality, expect some unicorns to lose their horns while others disappear. ­Cyberespionage will rise sharply; interest rates will not. There will be big breakthroughs in how you get around, including an affordable “hoverboard.” And most important, there will be modest but real GDP growth­—between 2.6% and 2.8% in the U.S., higher in emerging economies—as a resilient world defies fears of a China-driven crash.

Linkedin Share icons Mergers and acquisitions reached a record high this year. Don’t expect 2016 to keep up the blistering pace, but do watch for a couple of famous brands to get absorbed by competitors. (We’re looking at you, Macy’s.) We also foresee a good year for women in leadership–on corporate boards, if not necessarily in corner offices. Here’s How Many Fortune 500 Board Seats Women Will Hold The number of women running Fortune 500 companies fell in 2015—from 26 to 23—and alas, we’re not optimistic the count will climb dramatically in 2016. But, boardrooms are a different story. Nearly one-third of new Fortune 500 directors appointed in 2014 were women. And of the 5,415 board seats on America’s largest corporations, 1,057 (20%) of them are currently held by females—up 4% from February. The case for female directors (and a generally diverse boardroom) has been well made in recent years, with evidence mounting that companies with diverse boards perform better. So we estimate that the count will climb another 7% in 2016—to 1,130. —Erika Fry Activist Investors Will Get Less Active Illustration by Martin Laksman The loudest hedge funds on Wall Street could go quiet in 2016. The reason: A less-friendly bond market. Two common moves shareholder activists push for are break-ups and share buybacks, even if companies have to borrow to do it. Neither move is generally liked by bond holders, but for a while that didn’t seem to matter. Recently, though, bond investors have gotten more credit sensitive. That could make some of the activists moves too costly. On top of that, the Internal Revenue Service has indicated that it may crack down on tax-free spin-offs that separate assets but not operations, like the spin-offs that activist hedge fund Starboard Value has pushed Yahoo YHOO to pursue (including Yahoo Japan and licenses to its intellectual property), or like Jana Partners’ efforts to get Macy’s M to separate its real estate. Activist managers still have over $100 billion in their funds. Expect them to go after bigger companies that have more ability to borrow, and focus on strategic changes. Mostly likely activist targets in 2016: Lumbering corporate giants, including General Electric GE , of which activist Nelson Peltz already has taken a 3% share; IBM IBM ; and General Motors GM . —Stephen Gandel Hudson’s Bay Will Buy Macy’s Illustration by Martin Laksman After snapping up retailers like Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue in recent years, Hudson’s Bay Company bagged German department store Kaufhof this year for $3.3 billion. And HBC has made no secret of the fact that it is on the hunt for more big-name stores. The company’s M.O. is to target underperforming department stores that also have very attractive real estate. Sound familiar? That could very well describe Macy’s, whose sales growth has evaporated this year but whose real estate could be worth billions- some reports suggest that Macy’s Manhattan flagship alone is worth $5 billion. Macy’s, which also owns Bloomingdale’s, would be a big bite: its market cap is about $16.5 billion. Nonetheless, HBC has proven adept at spinning off real estate of prior acquisitions to rake in billions to make its next big deal. And what more alluring trophy in the department store world is there than Macy’s? —Phil Wahba A New-Media Juggernaut Will Buy An Old Media Brand Fortunata—Splash News; Logos all courtesy of companies Digital media startups once dreamed of selling to a media conglomerate. Today, the hottest properties, including BuzzFeed, Vice Media and Vox Media, are worth billions, making them too expensive for most potential buyers. (BuzzFeed walked away from a deal with Disney DIS over price in 2014.) Instead, flush with venture capital, these surging new media empires will see struggling old media companies knocking on their doors. This trend could eventually hit brands at big publishing houses and TV properties, but for 2016, keep an eye on the first wave of digital publications like Slate, TheStreet.com and Salon, now two decades old. What aging media brands lack in tech savvy and buzz, they make up for in brand recognition and prestige, something the new class, which has thrived by bucking the establishment, may start to value as their prominence rises. —Erin Griffith Hostile Takeover Battles Will Surge In a record year for U.S. M&A, with $1.9 billion in deals, according to Dealogic, hostile takeover offers have also surged, worth 14% of the total value of transactions. The number of unfriendly proposals has crept up slowly over the last few years, but the size of the offers has exploded, with $266 billion in hostile bids so far in 2015, nearly quadruple their value in all of 2013. Investors expect the hostility to increase even further, as companies struggle to grow and become more desperate for acquisitions the later the M&A cycle wears on. “All the low-hanging fruit’s been picked,” says Matthew Osowiecki, a portfolio manager specializing in merger arbitrage at Water Island Capital. And, “You have players where it’s eat or be eaten.” —Jen Wieczner Healthcare’s M&A Flood Will Ebb Illustration by Martin Laksman Pharma and biotech stocks swooned recently (the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index is down 25% in the last three months), largely on concerns about greater drug price regulation. As the stocks fell, experts also observed that the sector’s frenzied M&A wave took a breather. After all, the currency fueling much of the deal-making—those companies’ inflated equity valuations—is now depressed, and acquisition targets may prefer to hold out for a higher price. While a possible Pfizer-Allergan merger would push the 2015 healthcare M&A total to new heights, it may also be this cycle’s last hurrah. Expect a slowdown in pharma deals in 2016. —Wieczner Pfizer Will Break Up Illustration by Martin Laksman Why launch a huge merger, only to break up? Pfizer might do just that. After internally dividing its slower-growth “established pharma” business from its more innovative patented drugs in 2014, Pfizer recently told analysts that it will decide by the end of 2016 whether to truly split itself up. Its acquisition talks with Allergan fuel the breakup theory, as Pfizer has expressed interest in beefing up the individual units to add scale (as it did by purchasing Hospira this year), as well as inverting overseas, before separating. —Wieczner

In addition to its automobile know-how, Apple gets access to Tesla’s battery technology, which CEO Elon Musk claims can help change “the entire energy infrastructure of the world.” Of course, Apple would also get Musk—a worthy heir to Steve Jobs’ “think different” legacy and ideally suited to be Apple’s futurist, chief technologist and CEO-in-waiting. —Aaron Task …While Becoming the First $800 Billion Company Apple just announced record earnings for fiscal 2015, posting nearly one-quarter of a trillion dollars in revenue, and it remains the most valuable public company by far. Apple briefly held the title of the world’s first $700 billion company in the first half of 2015, and Wall Street analysts believe it’ll shatter that mark next year: Their average 12-month price target of $149 would give Apple a market capitalization of $831 billion. To get there, Apple shares would have to rise 22%. But considering its track record, it seems realistic to expect that Apple will justify that kind of bump, by continuing to gain smartphone market share and achieve strong growth in emerging economies. —Scott DeCarlo Unicorn Investing Will Get Ugly Illustration by Martin Laksman Everyone in startup-land is happy when valuations are going up. But if, as prominent venture capitalists have predicted, some billion-dollar unicorns turn into unicorpses in 2016, the opaque world of startup investing will get ugly. (Unicorns whose valuations are already showing cracks include Dropbox, Evernote, and of course Theranos.) Today, in-demand startups restrict trading of their shares on secondary markets like Nasdaq Private Market. But clever investors find ways around this by trading through intermediaries and employees. Once the biggest startups begin to struggle, the work-arounds will proliferate—only with sellers dominating as investors flee bad bets. Expect wild discrepancies in valuations; angry finger-pointing among investors, boards and CEOs; and maybe even some private company shareholder activism. —Erin Griffith Why Jack Dorsey Will Leave Square (But Stay at Twitter) Illustration By Eric Scott Pfeiffer Steve Jobs spent nearly a decade as CEO of both Apple and Pixar—but don’t expect Dorsey to follow a similar trajectory. Not too long after payments technology company Square goes public, Dorsey will leave the company, while staying on as permanent CEO of the other tech giant he co-founded, Twitter TWTR . As a newly public company, Square needs a seasoned chief who can weather Wall Street’s demands for growth, says Sucharita Mulpuru, analyst at Forrester Research; Twitter, on the other hand, needs Dorsey’s design and product expertise. (One possible successor to Dorsey at Square: Jacqueline Reses, Yahoo’s former chief development officer, who just joined the company.) —Leena Rao The Cybersecurity Startup Boom Will End It’s hard to find a hotter startup segment than cybersecurity. Panic, paranoia and fear of missing out on the next lucrative opportunity have led investors to rain down capital on any firm endeavoring to keep hackers at bay. The sector raised about $2.5 billion in 2014, and it is on track to perform similarly this year. There will be a reckoning, though: Too many upstarts are building too many “me too” tools. Expect well-funded top dogs—companies like Bit9 + Carbon Black, Tanium, CrowdStrike—to weather the storm while more traditional big tech names and security stalwarts snap up smaller firms through “tuck in” acquisitions, cleaning up the field as the pipsqueaks wither away. —Robert Hackett An Entrenched Computer Security Company Will Get Hacked First, a disclaimer: Fortune wishes no ill upon any company. That said, we believe a trusted name in security will be utterly and embarrassingly hacked in 2016. Perhaps it’ll be a veteran firm like Symantec, or an entrenched tech giant with a cybersecurity arm—like Intel INTC , Cisco CSCO , or EMC (er, sorry, Dell). Point is: Ever since Edward Snowden pillaged the NSA, the world has come to grasp that no organization is sacred—or fully secured. Already this year, computer crackers drubbed the Italian spyware firm Hacking Team and breached the personal email account of the CIA director. So, quis custodiet ipsos custodes? —Hackett The Food-Delivery Bubble Will Pop Barry Wong—Getty Images Everybody eats—but we may not eat nearly enough to support the ballooning food-delivery tech category. Consulting firm Rosenheim Advisors counted 88 companies in the U.S. that offer either meal kits, meal delivery, food e-commerce, online grocery shopping, or online ordering. “In the next 12 to18 months there will be some reckoning,” says Brita Rosenheim, who runs her eponymous firm. She estimates that $733 million has flooded into in food tech delivery over the last six months from U.S. private investors, representing 57% of the total invested in food tech. That’s already more than the $697 million that was invested in all of 2014 (representing 28% of all food tech investments). One sign of glut: The industry is starting to run out of names. Within the online-ordering category alone, there’s already EAT24, FoodtoEat, EatStreet, and EAT Club, to name just a few. —Beth Kowitt

Original photos via Getty Images Hillary Clinton will enjoy a near-unimpeded march to her party’s nomination. But the primaries will reveal her troubling weakness among white working-class men. She’ll try to address it by rounding out her ticket with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, a Harvard-educated former civil rights lawyer who’s nonetheless got lunchbucket cred as the successful former governor of a Southern state. Bonus: He speaks fluent Spanish. —Newmyer The Democrats Will (Narrowly) Retake the Senate Yes, the 2015 off-year elections had a rightward tilt. But don’t be distracted: Just two years after Democrats lost control of the upper chamber in the 2014 midterms, they’re poised to snatch it right back. To do so, the party needs to pick up five seats — or four, if they can also hold on to the White House. And the map tilts heavily in their favor. Republicans will be defending 24 seats on Election Day, while Democrats only have 10 in play. Democrats already have pickups in their sights in Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin. —Newmyer Another 6 States Will Go Green (With Legal Pot) Four states, plus Washington, D.C., have recently legalized recreational pot, and Colorado and Washington are already raking in millions of dollars in tax revenue from their legal markets. Several more states could join the party next year, when the presidential election will increase turnout among younger, pot-friendly voters. Initiatives to land marijuana legalization on 2016 ballots are well underway in Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Nevada, while a handful of other states could also put legalization to a vote. For various reasons, Ohio’s recent “no” vote isn’t a reliable bellwether of national opinion. With public support blossoming— the latest Gallup poll shows 58% of Americans back legalization— it’s not difficult to envision another six states opening their arms and their treasuries. —Tom Huddleston Jr. Obama Will Take a Parting Shot at Big Donors Andrew Burton—Getty Images President Obama has long lamented the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision for allowing a torrent of unregulated money to flood the political process (specifically, he’s called the ruling a “threat to democracy”). On his way out of office, Obama will land a counterblow. The president will issue an executive order requiring federal contractors to disclose their contributions to dark-money groups. Congressional Republicans and the business lobby have blocked legislative attempts to push the issue. As one of his final acts, the president will accomplish it with a stroke of his pen. —Newmyer

