Bursting at the seams. As Adam mentioned, in the WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple unveiled annual upgrades and loads of new features for its four operating systems. New data privacy and time-management features could pinch Facebook. (To help get the word out, Tim Cook admitted to CNN that he was “spending a lot more time than I should” on his iPhone.) Also, FaceTime finally is getting multi-party calling. Much of the keynote’s focus, as expected, was on augmented reality apps.

Super duper speed. While Apple was talking about improving software, a couple of other companies made news with faster hardware. Intel says it will release what I’d call a “ludicrous mode” edition of its i7 CPU. The limited edition Core i7-8086K, so named to mark the 40th anniversary of Intel’s groundbreaking 8086 processor, will hit a maximum speed of 5 GHz. At the Computex show on Monday, Intel also teased a super-high performing processor with 28 cores, but gave few details. Mobile chip giant Qualcomm has a new offering, too, but this one is aimed not at phones but at Intel’s lucrative laptop CPU segment. The Snapdragon 850 is for “always connected” laptops and includes cellular connectivity.

If you feel that the bare minimum is enough, then okay. Can President Trump block Americans who disagree with his views from reading his tweets? After a court ruled last month that the Twitter feed was a public forum that everyone should be able to access, Trump’s team on Monday unblocked the seven plaintiffs in the lawsuit. But the Justice Department said it plans to appeal the ruling. Many other people not involved in the lawsuit remain blocked.

Thanks but no thanks. Electric cars are surely the future, but it’s getting less clear who will bring that future to the masses. Tesla’s $30,000 Model 3 was supposed to be that car. But now with the company’s highly publicized production delays, many people who put down deposits are seeking refunds, Recode reports. As of April 30, about one-quarter of all U.S. early orders were cancelled and the deposits refunded.

Cue the confetti. The new $200 Versa smartwatch from Fitbit looks like a hit. The struggling wearables maker said it shipped 1 million Versas less than two months after the device went on sale, making it Fitbit’s fastest selling product ever. The overall market for wearables grew just 1% in the first quarter, lead by Apple, according to an IDC report on Monday.

You had one job. Think the regulatory pressure on digital currencies can’t get any higher? Think again. The Securities and Exchange Commission named Valerie Szczepanik as senior advisor on digital assets. A lawyer with an undergrad degree in engineering, Szczepanik has been with the agency for more than 20 years and most recently was assistant director of the SEC’s enforcement division with a focus on cyber issues.

Money, money, money. New York startup Dataminr has raised $221 million of additional venture capital, Axios reports. The company sifts throughs volumes of public information in real time to discern news trends. In the public markets, Smartsheet announced its first quarterly results since going public in April. Revenue jumped 63% to $36 million while the company’s net loss doubled to $14 million, or 68 cents per share. Smartsheet’s stock gained 4% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Opinionated. Yesterday, we reported that Google would let its pentagon contract to develop military AI apps lapse when it expires next year. But Fortune’s own Alan Murray thinks that’s a mistake by Google. The AI app could help drone strikes avoid civilians, he argues. Also “worth remembering the Internet began with technology transfer from the Pentagon,” Murray writes.