Howard Schultz, Twitter Pop, Manafort Accusation: CEO Daily for June 5, 2018

I’ve written here on several occasions about employees putting pressure on companies to do good in the world. But what about employees putting pressure on companies to do something not so good?

That’s my take on Google’s decision to withdraw from working with the Pentagon to apply AI technology to its drone program, first reported Friday. A dozen Google employees resigned over the defense contract, and 4,000 more signed a letter opposing it. The company bowed to the pressure, leaving a lucrative business to Amazon and Microsoft.

But why? Those who lost loved ones in 9/11 or have relatives in the military deeply appreciate the fact that drones in combat have saved American lives. And smart application of AI technology could improve drone targeting and reduce collateral and civilian damage.

Moreover, does anyone doubt that rival governments—think China—don’t have full access to their country’s best and brightest AI engineers to enhance their weapons programs? Worth remembering the Internet began with technology transfer from the Pentagon. Is there any good reason, now that the balance of skills has shifted, that it shouldn’t go the other way? Empowered employees have generally pushed their employers in good directions in recent years. But in this case, they got it wrong.

Separately, I was at the American Museum of Natural History last evening, where hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio was announcing the launch of OceanX (not to be confused with Oceans 8, also out this week.) It’s an ambitious new program to explore the oceans and expose them to some of Dalio’s radical transparency, creating compelling media with the likes of James Cameron and the BBC. Dalio is the anti-Musk; he thinks exploring the oceans is far more fruitful than exploring space. And the ambitious 3-D film he premiered last night backed his point.

