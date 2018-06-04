Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Still Doesn't Like the iPhone X's Home Button

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has had a problem with the iPhone X’s home button for months. And his displeasure with it isn’t waning.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Wozniak, or “Woz,” as he’s known, said that the iPhone X’s home button on the side of the handset is a problem. He criticized Apple’s decision to combine the power and home button function in one and said that he didn’t like that it “has about eight different functions.”

“It’s kind of confusing,” Woz said. “And that’s not the nature of Apple products.”

Apple released its iPhone X last year with a new Face ID feature that allows you to scan your face to access the home screen, make payments with Apple Pay, and more. It’s also the first iPhone to not come with a home button under the screen. Instead, many of the former home button functions, like going from an app back to the main screen, are carried out by swiping up from the bottom of the display.

The home button on the right side of the device double as both as power key and a way to lock the screen. It also plays an important role in a variety of functions. Snapping a screengrab, for instance, means tapping the button and the volume-down key on the other side of the device.

Woz said that Apple sent him the iPhone X in December. Soon after he started to use it, he complained of the button’s functionality. Now months later, he still doesn’t seem to like it.

Woz’s comments come as Apple prepares to announce a variety of new software updates at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference. It’s unknown whether the software improvements will include a tweak to the way Apple’s software interacts with the iPhone’s physical buttons.