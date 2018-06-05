Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Wants 'Pure' Bitcoin to Become the Global Internet Currency

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has thrown his weight behind Jack Dorsey’s hope that Bitcoin will emerge as the global currency of the internet.

The Twitter (twtr) and Square CEO said last month that the internet is “going to have a native currency” and he hoped Bitcoin would be it.

“I buy into what Jack Dorsey says, not that I necessarily believe it’s going to happen, but because I want it to be that way, that is so pure thinking,” Woz told CNBC on Monday.

If the engineer’s choice of wording seems familiar, that’s because he has previously praised Bitcoin’s nature saying “it is mathematical, it is pure, it can’t be altered.”

That said, Woz said earlier this year that he has sold all but one of his bitcoins, as “I don’t want to become one of those people that watches it, watches it and cares about the number. I don’t want that kind of care in my life.”

Wozniak had an unfortunate experience with Bitcoin when he tried selling seven of the virtual coins to someone who cancelled the credit card transaction before it cleared, defrauding Wozniak. The credit card number turned out to be stolen.

Dorsey’s case for an internet-native currency rests on the inconvenience of the currently fragmented state of online payments. Square, his digital payments firm, allows for Bitcoin transactions.