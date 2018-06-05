Donald Trump Has Unblocked Some Critics on Twitter, But He Clearly Isn't Happy About It

President Donald Trump has unblocked users on Twitter, but it’s clear he isn’t happy about it.

Trump on Monday unblocked seven plaintiffs who’d sued after the president prohibited them from seeing his active Twitter feed. The move came after a federal judge ruled last month that Trump’s blocking of his critics violated the First Amendment.

Trump complied with the judge’s finding, but this isn’t the last we’ll hear of the matter.

The Department of Justice on Monday announced that it would appeal the federal judge’s decision.

Three Justice Department officials filed a notice of appeal on behalf of Trump and White House social media director Dan Scavino.

Jameel Jaffer, a lawyer for the plaintiffs and executive director of the Knight Institute, said in a statement that they’re “pleased that the White House unblocked our clients from the president’s Twitter account but disappointed that the government intends to appeal the district court’s thoughtful and well-supported ruling.”

After defeat in court, the White House has unblocked the plaintiffs in @knightcolumbia v. @realDonaldTrump — but many others are still blocked. If you’re one of them, we’d like to hear from you at info@knightcolumbia.org. pic.twitter.com/DI1jJG6Pbg — Knight 1st Amendment (@knightcolumbia) June 5, 2018

Several individuals not involved in the lawsuit reportedly continue to be blocked by Trump on Twitter.