7:30 AM ET

These Are the Women CEOs Leading Fortune 500 Companies

General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra address the Detroit Economic Club October 28, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. Bill Pugliano Getty Images

Female CEOs in the Fortune 500 aren't quite the norm yet, but they have been making strides.

As of 2017, there are 32 female CEOs on the list, meaning that 6.4% of the U.S.'s biggest companies (by revenue) are run by women. This is the highest proportion of female CEOs in the 63-year history of the Fortune 500.

The women run a diverse range of companies—from consumer goods behemoths like PepsiCo to defense contractors like Lockheed Martin—but they are, predominantly, white. At the moment, just two names on the list are women of color: Geisha Williams of PG&E Corporation ( pcg ) and Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo ( pep ) . None are African American.

1. Mary Barra

Mary Barra, chief executive officer of General Motors Photograph by Jeff Kowalsky—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Company: General Motors

Fortune 500 Rank: 8

2. Ginni Rometty

Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and CEO of IBM speaks during a Fortune summit. Photograph by Mark Wilson—Getty Images

Company: IBM

Fortune 500 Rank: 32

3. Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi, chairman and chief executive officer of PepsiCo, speaks during the New York Times DealBook conference in 2016. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Company: PepsiCo

Fortune 500 Rank: 44

4. Marillyn Hewson

Marillyn Hewson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Lockheed Martin Photograph by Danuta Otfinowski — Fortune Most Powerful Women

Company: Lockheed Martin

Fortune 500 Rank: 56

5. Meg Whitman

Meg Whitman, CEO of HPE Andrew Burton Getty Images

Company: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Fortune 500 Rank: 59

6. Safra Catz

Safra Catz of Oracle Photograph by Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images

Company: Oracle

Fortune 500 Rank: 81

7. Phebe Novakovic

Phebe Novakovic, Chairman and CEO of General Dynamics, speaks during a meeting of the Economic Club of Washington in 2016. Brendan Smialowski AFP/Getty Images

Company: General Dynamics

Fortune 500 Rank: 90

8. Irene Rosenfeld

Irene Rosenfeld, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International, at a Fortune MPW summit Photograph by Danuta Otfinowski — Fortune Most Powerful Women

Company: Mondelez International

Fortune 500 Rank: 109

9. Tricia Griffith

Courtesy of Progressive

Company: Progressive

Fortune 500 Rank: 120

10. Lynn Good

Lynn Good, President, CEO, Vice Chair of the Board, Duke Energy, at a Fortune MPW summit. Photograph by Stuart Isett — Fortune Most Powerful Women

Company: Duke Energy

Fortune 500 Rank: 121

11. Shira Goodman

Courtesy of Staples

Company: Staples

Fortune 500 Rank: 140

12. Geisha Williams

Geisha Williams, President of Electric Operations at PG&E, speaks during a panel discussion at the National Clean Energy Summit in 2015. Isaac Brekken— Getty Images for National Clean

Company: PG&E Corp.

Fortune 500 Rank: 157

13. Margaret Keane

Courtesy of Synchrony Financial

Company: Synchrony Financial

Fortune 500 Rank: 185

14. Deanna Mulligan

Guardian Insurance CEO Deanna Mulligan, center, and NYC first lady Chirlane McCray during a press conference. Pacific Press LightRocket via Getty Images

Company: Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Fortune 500 Rank: 218

15. Barbara Rentler

Company: Ross Stores

Fortune 500 Rank: 219

16. Debra Crew

Kris Lou Photography

Company: Reynolds American

Fortune 500 Rank: 223

17. Anna Manning

Company: Reinsurance Group of America

Fortune 500 Rank: 246

18. Vicki Hollub

Vicki Hollub, president and chief executive officer of Occidental Petroleum, in 2017. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Company: Occidental Petroleum

Fortune 500 Rank: 278

19. Debra Reed

Eric Myer

Company: Sempra Energy

Fortune 500 Rank: 280

20. Kathryn Marinello

Kathryn Marinelloin 2013 Peter Morrison—AP

Company: Hertz Global Holdings

Fortune 500 Rank: 296

21. Kim Lubel

Kimberly Lubel Photo courtesy of Baylor University Marketing and Communications

Company: CST Brands

Fortune 500 Rank: 306

22. Mary Laschinger

Mary Laschinger, chief executive officer of Veritiv, during a Bloomberg Television interview in 2016 Bloomberg via Getty Images

Company: Veritiv

Fortune 500 Rank: 331

23. Denise Morrison

Denise Morrison, CEO of Campbell Soup Company Lucy Nicholson REUTERS

Company: Campbell Soup

Fortune 500: 339

24. Michele Buck

Courtesy of The Hershey Company & Roel Smart—Getty Images

Company: Hershey

Fortune 500 Rank: 369

25. Patricia Poppe

Courtesy of CMS Energy

Company: CMS Energy

Fortune 500 Rank: 419

26. Kathy Mazzarella

Company: Graybar Electric

Fortune 500 Rank: 420

27. Sheri McCoy

Sherilyn McCoy, chief executive officer of Avon Products, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in 2015. Michael Nagle—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Company: Avon Products

Fortune 500 Rank: 444

28. Ilene Gordon

Ilene Gordon, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ingredion, participates in a panel discussion at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. Elijah Nouvelage—REUTERS

Company: Ingredion

Fortune 500 Rank: 456

29. Margo Georgiadis

Courtesy of Mattel

Company: Mattel

Fortune 500 Rank: 474

30. Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney, chief executive officer of KeyCorp Scott Eells—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Company: KeyCorp

Fortune 500 Rank: 479

31. Jacqueline Hinman

Jacqueline Hinman, CEO of CH2M speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in 2015 Stuart Isett for Fortune Global Forum

Company: CH2M Hill

Fortune 500 Rank: 494

32. Marissa Mayer

Marissa Mayer during an Advertising Week event in 2016. J. Countess 2016

Company: Yahoo

Fortune 500 Rank: 498