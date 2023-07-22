Longevity expert who wants to live to 120 starts every day with this 8-ingredient ‘healthy aging shake.’ Here’s the recipe

A heavily curated morning routine seems to be standard among longevity researchers, CEOs, and aesthetically-minded TikTokers.

The rigidity may not be for everyone, but tweaks to morning routines—getting outside, reducing screen-time, eating a nutritious breakfast, and slowing down—have mental and physical health benefits.

Dr. Mark Hyman, the founder and senior advisor for the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine and author of Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life, shares his daily routine on social media and in his book. Starting the day right is critical, he says.

“I am on a pretty aggressive regimen,” he tells Fortune.

Instead of grabbing a sweetened coffee, muffin, or cereal, which provide only short energy bursts, Hyman turns to what he calls his “healthy aging shake.” Packed with protein, the shake is a staple in his morning routine; it’s how he breaks his daily 16-hour fast.

“Protein is really important in a fasted state because that activates our stem cells, creates muscle synthesis [and] builds our muscle mass, which is critical to healthy longevity and function,” he tells Fortune.

According to the 2020–2025 dietary guidelines, about 50% of women and 30% of men 71 and older don’t get enough protein; some experts recommend people get 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight and increase their intake to between 0.45 to 0.54 grams of protein per pound of body weight beginning at age 40. Optimal protein intake per person depends on factors like exercise, pregnancy, and age, to name a few.

Additionally, the mitochondria in our cells, which provide energy and are critical to a cell’s survival, diminish as we age, so Hyman says his shake helps with mitochondrial regeneration.

Hyman’s morning “healthy aging shake” recipe

8 to 12 ounces of unsweetened macadamia milk or other nut or seed milk without emulsifiers or sweeteners

1 handful of frozen berries

30 grams (2 scoops) of regeneratively or organically raised goat whey to increase protein intake

5 grams (1 scoop) of creatine for muscle growth

A packet of urolithin A (UA, which is a compound from pomegranate that helps activate mitochondria regeneration

9 grams (1 scoop) of Gut Food product (pre-probiotic and polyphenol blend) for gut health

1 tablespoon MCT oil or Brain Octane oil for energy and brain function

1 teaspoon mushroom powder for energy, immunity, and stress resilience

This combination serves one to two people and takes five minutes to blend. It’s great first thing in the morning or within an hour of exercise, especially strength training, Hyman says in his book. In the morning, Hyman also turns to green tea extract, turmeric, and broccoli extract.

Nutrition, among other things like strength training and stress management, can help activate the body’s “longevity switches,” Hyman says.

“I expect to live 100 really healthy years,” he says. “I’d like to live to 120 or maybe 150 if I can maintain doing all the things I love to do.”



Recipe is Adapted from YOUNG FOREVER by Mark Hyman, MD. Copyright © 2023 by Mark Hyman, MD. Used with permission of Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.