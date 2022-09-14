White men initially suffered the highest number of monkeypox cases in the U.S. Not anymore

The number of Black men in the U.S. being diagnosed with monkeypox is growing—and vaccines aren’t keeping up.

At the beginning of the global outbreak, declared in May, the vast majority of U.S. patients—75%—were white. That share has slowly dropped over the course of the outbreak and now sits at around 25%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, the percentage of Black men diagnosed with monkeypox has sky-rocketed from as little as 6% to nearly 40% over the past four months—a rise of nearly 600%.