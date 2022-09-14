Bestselling author Jasmine Guillory used to hate exercise. Then, she discovered yoga—and kept it up for 1,172 consecutive days 

It started as a whim, a spur of the moment, early morning decision. In November, almost five years ago, I’d just gotten back from a trip to New York, for my first ever meeting with my publisher to prepare for the publication of my debut novel. I woke up early the morning after I got back, jet lagged from the quick trip to the East Coast. I’d been so much more active in my five days in New York than in my normal daily life, and I wanted to try, at least for a little while, to keep up some of that activity. But despite my wakefulness in the early morning, I didn’t want to put real clothes on and go outside and go for a walk or run—I’ve never been a morning person, and a little jet lag wasn’t going to change that.

Yoga, I thought. Maybe I’ll do some yoga.

I’ve done yoga, in some form or another, for most of my life. When I was a toddler, my mom would come home from her yoga classes and teach me some of the moves, and we learned some yoga at my hippie preschool (I grew up in Berkeley). I have love/hate (okay, mostly hate) relationship with exercise, scarred by years of PE classes, but yoga classes are the only group exercise class I’d ever attend. I’m not that strong, but I’m very flexible, so I always know that at least there will be something I’ll be good at in a yoga class. I’d done yoga at home from time to time, but never all that regularly—enough that I’d heard of Yoga with Adriene, but not enough to know exactly what [her dog] Benji looked like.