You might want to add a Neti pot to your next Target run. A study out of the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University has found that flushing your nose twice daily with a mild saline solution shortly after testing positive for COVID-19 can drastically decrease your chances of hospitalization and death.

Simply mix a half teaspoon of salt and a half teaspoon of baking soda in a cup of boiled (and cooled) or distilled water, then pour it into a sinus rinse bottle. A squeeze bottle or bulb syringe works, too.

Dr. Amy Baxter, the study author and emergency medicine physician at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, says providing extra hydration to sinuses makes them function better.